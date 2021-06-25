Mystery Steam Reviews: video games that launched out of Steam Early Access

Mystery Steam Reviews: video games that launched out of Steam Early AccessAnd it's out... right now
It's very hard to praise or admonish a game that's in Steam Early Access. If you want to be one of the cool kids and jump in before anyone else, you can, but you have to remember that the devs are basically telling you that the game isn't quite ready yet. But we're not concerned with those video games that are still in the oven. We're here to feast on some 1.0 goodness.
So, for this edition of Mystery Steam Reviews, both myself and Matthew had to choose three games that were once in Steam Early Access, but have since properly launched. Given that a lot of Early Access games are survival and management games – two genres that myself and Matthew aren't all that great on – I wasn't expecting much. Have a watch and see how we did.
If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments.
If you like this, then you may very well enjoy this week's episode of The PC Gaming Weekspot. We chatted about some of the better demos from Steam Next Fest, I talked at Matthew about how much I enjoyed Chicory, and we discussed the little morsels of Elden Ring info that came from post-E3 interviews.
We run weekly polls on the Rock Paper Shotgun YouTube channel, allowing you you to choose the themes of Mystery Steam Reviews. Next week's theme has been chosen: video games with a title that outlines what you do in the game. If you missed the poll or you're not regularly on the YouTubes, leave a comment letting us know what series/genre/theme you'd like to see added to our MSR polls.
MYSTERY STEAM REVIEWS RULE BIBLE™
For those not in the know, or who need a refresher.
Colm and Matthew both bring three Steam reviews to the MSR arena (yes, arena), but they omit the name of the game each review is for. Their opponent must correctly guess the name of that game, including any numbers or subtitles. However, there is some leeway for things such as "Complete Edition" or "Definitive Edition." One correct answer = one point.
While both combatants have 90 seconds on each Mystery Steam Review, they also have help in the form of three lifelines. These can be used at any stage during battle, and pause the 90-second timer. Each lifeline can only be used once.
When Publisher is called upon, the hotseat-haver learns the publisher of the game. When Second Opinion is used, the man in the fiery chair will get to hear a second Steam review of the same game. And when Genre is activated, the genre of the game is revealed to the one with the warm arse.