The Weekspot podcast: the best unsung Steam Next Fest demos

News, reviews, a silly quiz that usually makes two men very cross: The PC Gaming Weekspot is RPS' weekly podcast that recaps the last seven days in PC gaming.

Alright, all the big budget AAA games had their day with E3. Thanks to Steam Next Fest, it's now time to have a look at what indie games we'll be playing in the future. It's not just Sable.

To be fair... we do talk about some of those big budget AAA releases in this week's Headlines & Hot Takes. Now that The Weekspot has someone that's shown a bit of interest in Elden Ring, it'd be a shame not to chat about those interviews Miyazaki did after E3. We also discuss the recent rumours around Everwild and why it wasn't present at Microsoft's big show. And, of course, Tech Corner returns so that we can chat about windows.

But, getting back to what I was saying... THE FUTURE OF INDEPENDENT VIDEO GAMES. Matthew had a look at the Steam Next Fest demos, and came away with a few to stick on the wishlist. So, keep these four on your radar: The Plane Effect, Thief’s Roulette, Grime, and The Rewinder. Meanwhile, I have been splashing paint about the place in the absolutely smashing Chicory: A Colorful Tale.

This week's Mystery Steam Reviews is all about video games that launched out of Steam Early Access. And we round out the show by opening The Weekspot mailbag to answer your Burning Questions on games that terrified us as children, our approach to E3, and rocket cars.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To check out this week's edition of The PC Gaming Weekspot you can listen or watch on this page, or you can subscribe to our lovely little podcast via all of your podcatching apps. RSS feed, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer: take your pick!

If you've got any Burning Questions for us, you can reach us by emailing weekspot@rockpapershotgun.com, or you can stick them in the comments here.