Mystery Steam Reviews: video games that became movies

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other's game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they're about.

For decades now, developers have taken flack for either turning popular movies into subpar video games, or for trying to make their games more like what you see at the cinema. Two fair points.

But, if you're flinging muck at those in the interactive space, an equal amount should be reserved for the directors and screenwriters that have tried to turn video games into films.

With that in mind, let's now celebrate those video game movies in this week's Mystery Steam Reviews!

Both myself and Matthew had to choose three games from serieseses that were made into movies. So, if one of us chose Super Mario Galaxy and the other chose Super Mario Odyssey, that'd be fine, because of the Bob Hoskins classic. Well, it would be fine if you could buy either of those games on PC. You're a clever sort; you get what I'm saying.

If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments.

