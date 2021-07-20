Mystery Steam Reviews: video games with one word titles

Mystery Steam Reviews: video games with one word titlesTo the point
Waffling on for a few sentences feels especially wrong this week. So I won't.
For this week's Mystery Steam Reviews, both myself and Matthew had to choose three games with one word titles. This is one of those weeks where I don't have to tie myself up in knots explaining what that means, which is a plus given that this is a fluff free zone.
If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments.
For those not in the know, or who need a refresher.
Colm and Matthew both bring three Steam reviews to the MSR arena (yes, arena), but they omit the name of the game each review is for. Their opponent must correctly guess the name of that game, including any numbers or subtitles. However, there is some leeway for things such as "Complete Edition" or "Definitive Edition." One correct answer = one point.
While both combatants have 90 seconds on each Mystery Steam Review, they also have help in the form of three lifelines. These can be used at any stage during battle, and pause the 90-second timer. Each lifeline can only be used once.
When Publisher is called upon, the hotseat-haver learns the publisher of the game. When Second Opinion is used, the man in the fiery chair will get to hear a second Steam review of the same game. And when Genre is activated, the genre of the game is revealed to the one with the warm arse.