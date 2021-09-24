Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other's game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they're about.

Humans are boring. All fleshy and feelings and Netflix. Like this quiz, robots don't have hidden agendas. Robots want to wish Paulie a happy birthday, and we want to entertain you for quarter of an hour. It's the perfect match.

For this week's Mystery Steam Reviews both myself and Matthew had to choose three games have robot protagonists (or protagonists that have robot limbs or protagonists that ride around on mechs). Basically, if the game has a robot in it that you can control in some way, it was fair game.

If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments.

