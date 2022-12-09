Nightingale gets magical flying umbrellas in its latest trailer

If you’ve ever opened an umbrella and wished you could take off into the air like a fussy Edwardian governess prone to breaking into song, then you’ll probably get a kick out of the latest trailer for Nightingale. We got another glimpse at Inflexion's survival craft ‘em up during tonight's Game Awards, which showed off some of the magical enchantments you’ll get to encounter. Case in point: flying brollies. Have a watch below and tell me this don’t look like a right lark, guv’nor. What? I’m British, I can talk like Dick Van Dyke if I want.

Nightingale lets you go spelunking into mysterious caves, and gliding thanks to enchanted umbrellas.

Nightingale’s being designed primarily as a single-player experience, which makes it stand out from other examples of its genre. I mean, all the fancy hats help too. Nevertheless, you can explore the alternate realms of Nightingale’s 1889 with other people. Judging from the trailer, it even seems you can accompany each other on flights using the old rain-plane, me old mucker. Your realmwalker can travel through Nightingale’s many mystical portals and use Realm Cards to set the conditions on the other side, even affecting how difficult the encounters there are going to be.

I had a bit of a chinwag with Inflexion’s founder and CEO Aaryn Flynn and the Nightingale team ahead of The Game Awards, and they told me that you’re best off not jumping off high points with just any old bumbershoot. If you want to turn your common or garden umbrella into the flying variety then you’ll need to work some of Nightingale’s enchantments on it first.

Nightingale hops through a portal into early access on Steam and the Epic Games Store in the first half of 2023. A beta’s coming sometime between January and March, too. We'll be bringing you all the news from The Game Awards live for the rest of the evening, so stay tuned.

For more of the latest news and trailers, check out our Game Awards 2022 hub. We're also live-blogging the show as it happens right here.