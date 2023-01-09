Our 2TB MP600 Pro LPX SSD deal was a hit - and now the 1TB size is on sale too

Last week we posted a deal on the 2TB Corsair MP600 Pro LPX, a high-spec PCIe 4.0 SSD offering some of the highest speeds we've ever seen - and a seal of approval from the writer of this deals post who uses one in his test rig. Now the 1TB size is on sale too at Amazon UK, where's it dropped from an RRP of £124 to just £94.99.

If you're not familiar with PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs, they are a newer type of solid state drive that offer significantly faster speeds than traditional PCIe 3.0 or SATA SSDs. The Corsair MP600 Pro LPX is no exception, with a sequential read speed of 7100MB/s and a sequential write speed of 5800MB/s, which is useful for copying files and working with large files (eg 4K video files).

More importantly for gaming though, it has some of the fastest random speeds we've ever seen, with reads at up to 900K IOPS and random writes at up to 1200K IOPS. These random speeds make it perfect for minimising load times even in modern AAA titles, as well as contributing to increased performance in other demanding tasks like video editing and streaming. Of course, as you'd expect from a high-end PCIe 4.0 drive, the MP600 Pro LPX uses TLC NAND flash memory and uses a DRAM cache, which also contributes to higher sustained performance.

But speed isn't the only thing the Corsair MP600 LPX has to offer. It also comes with a low profile heatsink, which works on both PC and PlayStation 5. This ensures that your SSD stays cool and runs smoothly, even under heavy loads. Plus, with its sleek design, it's sure to look great in any setup - assuming you can actually see it, anyway.

Note that while this deals article is dedicated to the 1TB size, the deal we found last week for the 2TB model is still available to order - although available units have sold out and this is now essentially a pre-order at the deal price. This 2TB size costs £198, down from £230, but might be a better option for those who need more storage space or who have a lot of AAA games or a large media library.

If you're ready to upgrade your storage setup and take your gaming and other tasks to the next level, the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX is an excellent choice. Head to Amazon UK now and get it for just £94.99 while supplies last. Your gaming setup (and wallet) will thank you.