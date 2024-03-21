How to get a Fairy Carp in Palia

Looking to catch a Fairy Carp in Palia? As with most farming RPGs, Palia has a rich catalogue of bugs and fish you can catch. Fairy Carp are classed as a rare fish, and you may want to display this colourful fish in your homestead, or give one to a villager to complete their Weekly Want.

Below, we'll go through the prime locations to fish for a Fairy Carp in Palia and the best fishing techniques to employ while doing so.

Where to get a Fairy Carp in Palia

Fairy Carp is a rare fish in Palia, meaning you'll need bait to catch it. You can get Worms from either a Worm Farm, or from the General Store for 50 gold.

You can unlock the Worm Farm crafting recipe from Einar after achieving fishing level 4. We recommend building a Worm Farm for a steady supply of bait which will help you catch rare fish across Kilima Valley and Bahari Bay.

The Fairy Carp spawns in ponds in the mornings and evenings. As such, we've highlighted the prime areas where Fairy Carp can spawn in the below map images.

Fairy Carp are rare, so may require a fair few attempts to fish first.

After several attempts (and many Catfish later), we had luck catching a Fairy Carp at 5:41 AM at the Mirror Pond Ruins.

All uses for Fairy Carp in Palia

You'll need to catch at least one normal and one gold star quality Fairy Carp if you want to achieve the Fish Collector and Master Fish Collector achievements in Palia.

You can also sell the fish at the General Store for 145 gold or 217 gold depending on their quality. Additionally, the following NPCs will like Fairy Carp as a gift (unless specified as a Weekly Want):

Einar

Elouisa

Hassian

Jel

Najuma

Reth

Tamala

Tau

Zeki

If you simply want to brighten up your homestead, you can also place the Fairy Carp in your home as a decoration. They must be a gold star quality fish, however. Standard fish cannot be placed.

To place a fish tank, put it into your inventory and then click on the fish within your hotbar. This will bring up the building grid and allow you to place it anywhere you wish on your lot.

That rounds off our guide to catching a Fairy Carp in Palia. For more Palia tips and tricks, see our guide to all romance options in the game to find that special someone or see our guide to getting Leather in the game, a vital crafting material needed early on.