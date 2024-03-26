Palia Temple of Roots walkthrough: All hint answers

Looking to complete the Temple of Roots in Palia? The Temple of Roots is the fourth and newest Temple to arrive in Palia, per the 0.178 update. Completing these Temples and associated Bundles will yield unique rewards for players.

To gain access to the Temple of Roots you must first find and disengage the Pyroflow, Hydroflow and Aeroflow Overseer Stations. This involves finding the password to each station via hints such as "Hephaestus's Nickname". To solve these clues and the Temple of Roots, see our full walkthrough below.

In this guide:

The Keeper of Flames, Waves and Gales

If you're excited to get tucked into the 1.178 Palia patch and discover the Temple of Roots, you must first speak to Einar, who is usually found near Fisherman's Lagoon.

He will tell you that he has sensed another Galdur trying to communicate, but they are trapped within the Temple. To open the Temple of Roots and free them, you must first locate three Overseer Stations and disengage them.

To find the location of these Overseer Stations, speak to the following NPCs, codenamed as 'Keepers':

Hekla: The Keeper of Waves, she will provide you with the location for the Hydroflow Overseer Station.

The Keeper of Waves, she will provide you with the location for the Overseer Station. Sifuu: The Keeper of Flames, she will provide you with the location for the Pyroflow Overseer Station.

The Keeper of Flames, she will provide you with the location for the Overseer Station. Caleri: The Keeper of Gales, she will provide you with the location for the Aeroflow Overseer Station.

of Attribution All three Overseer Stations must be disengaged to gain access to the Temple of Roots in Palia.

We have listed the locations of each Overseer Station within the map images above. You can complete these in any order.

Once found, you will need to interact with the Mysterious Devices inside, find the password via the hint provided and disengage the protocols that are keeping the Temple of Roots sealed.

Hydroflow hint answer

The Hydroflow Overseer Station is located near the Mirror Pond Ruins in Kilima Valley. Once inside, the Mysterious Device will ask you for the password with the following hint: Hephaestus's Nickname.

The answer is ASTA. You can find the answer by reading the tablet on the table left of the Device.

Once you input the password you will have access to various messages that provide more lore around the mysterious 'Cosmos Protocol'. There is also an option to check the temple status and to 'Disengage' the Hydroflow via the 'Garden Lockdown Protocol'. This is the option you must choose.

Pyroflow hint answer

You must find the password to gain access to the Mysterious Device. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Singularity 6 Corporation

The Pyroflow Overseer Station is located near the Temple of Flames, via a tunnel atop the aqueduct in Bahari Bay. The password hint for this device is: 'Dog's Friend'.

The answer is within a tablet located next to the dragon statue on the top floor. Type in CATO to access the Mysterious Device and follow the 'Disengage' protocol.

Aeroflow hint answer

The Aeroflow Overseer Station is located near the Temple of Gales in Bahari Bay. Near the ruins, there is a hole in the ground that you can glide down. Once you do so, there will be a slab, glowing with an air motif. From here, go through the stone passageway and climb upwards to find the door to the Aeroflow.

The password hint here is: 'Look to the Capital'. The answer is within a tablet on the table to the right of the Mysterious Device.

Inside this letter, there are four capitalised letters that spell out the password. The answer is ACER.

Once you have disengaged all three flow stations, return to Einar who will direct you towards the site of the Temple of Roots in Bahari Bay.

Temple of Roots walkthrough

The Temple of Roots is the fourth Temple introduced via the 0.178 Palia patch. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Singularity 6 Corporation

To complete the Temple of Roots in Palia, you must follow these steps:

Meet Hekla and Einar inside the Temple of Roots in Bahari Bay, northeast of the Flooded Steps. Once inside, use your pickaxe to break through the loose wall surrounded by golden flowers. Left of the entryway, there is a series of ledges you can jump from to make your way down to the temple's lower levels. On the lower level, there will be locked Flowstone Gates and a golden pipe. Walk through the pipe and follow the pathway to the Factory Entrance. At the Factory Entrance, there will be another Mysterious Device called 'The Gardener'. Speak to it. After it attacks Einar and tries to factory reset him, Hekla will open the Factory doors. Go through and try to shut down The Gardener. Proceed through the doors and jump up on the ledge behind the Gardener face. Use the moving slabs to get across the room. There are two purple buttons you must press on either side of the doors before proceeding. If you fall, use your parachute to access the vines at the starting entryway. Proceed and use your pickaxe to get through a second and third loose wall. Go through the golden tube and activate the Flowstone portal to allow Hekla through. Make your way across the large assembly line room to the loose wall at the other end. Use your pickaxe again to proceed. Activate the next Flowstone Gate. On the balcony, speak to Hekla and then press the button indicated on the central table. Confront the Gardener. We tried to persuade them to let Einar go but failed. Luckily, Hekla spoke to them on our behalf and managed to convince them to let him go. Therefore, it seems as though whichever dialogue option you choose will not have negative consequences. Make your way back to the Temple entrance and speak with Hekla to access the sliding tile puzzle. Move the tiles around until it forms a picture of a Galdur. The Temple of Roots pedestal within the Night Sky Temple should light up and you'll receive a special cutscene if you have completed all other Temples.

The Temple of Roots sliding tile puzzle resembles a Galdur. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Singularity 6 Corporation

You can now make your way to the Night Sky Temple in Kilima Valley to see the fruits of your labour and access the Temple of Roots Bundles.

That rounds off our guide to solving the Temple of Roots in Palia and all Overseer Station password answers. For more Palia tips and tricks, see our guide to all romance options in the game to find that special someone or see our guide to getting Leather in the game, a vital crafting material needed early on.