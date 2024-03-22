If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to get a Vampire Crab in Palia

Screenshot of a Vampire Crab in Palia.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Singularity 6 Corporation
Want to know how to get a Vampire Crab in Palia? Vampire Crabs are classed as a Bug in Palia and only spawn in one area of the game. Like most farming RPGs, collecting Bugs and Fish can be a valuable source of income.

Additionally, Vampire Crabs can drop Silk Thread when caught, making them a worthy pursuit if you're after Silk as a crafting resource. Below, we've detailed when and where you can catch a Vampire Crab as well as all main uses for them in Palia.

Cover image for YouTube videoPalia | Official Beta Release Trailer
Take a look at the beta access trailer for Palia here!

Where to catch Vampire Crabs in Palia

Vampire Crabs spawn exclusively within the Flooded Fortress in Bahari Bay at night (6 PM - 3 AM). These critters can usually be found on the sand amongst the ruins.

Screenshot of the Sticky Smoke Bomb recipe in Palia.
The recipe for Sticky Smoke Bombs can be aquired from Auni. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Singularity 6 Corporation

The Vampire Crab is faster and requires more ammo to stun than regular Bahari Crabs. As such, make sure you bring plenty of Smokepowder Bombs with you and perhaps invest in some better bombs through Auni. We recommend using Sticky Smoke Bombs (unlocked at bug-catching level 4) as these will slow down nearby Bugs.

As a Rare Bug, the Vampire Crab has the chance to drop 0-7 Silk Thread when caught. In turn, this can be placed in a Loom to make Silk.

Uses for Vampire Crab in Palia

The main use for a Vampire Crab in Palia is the Silk Thread they can drop. Otherwise, they can be a good source of gold if you manage to catch a few of them. They sell for 145 gold at the General Store, or 217 gold if it is a quality Vampire Crab.

Additionally, if it is a quality crab, you can place it within your homestead as a decoration. To do so, simply put it in your inventory and click on its designated shortcut. Then you can move it around and place it where you like.

Screenshot of a Vampire Crab and Bahari Crab in Palia.
Vampire Crabs can be a great early source of income for Palia players. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Singularity 6 Corporation

You'll also need at least one normal and one quality Vampire Crab if you wish to complete the achievements, Kilima and Bahari Bug Collector and Master Kilima and Bahari Bug Collector. These require you to catch one of every Bug (both normal and star quality) in the game.

The Vampire Crab is also needed to complete the Spooky Bundle. One of many bundles needed to unlock the Ancient Vault inside of the Night Sky Temple.

Finally, the Vampire Crab is liked as a gift by the following villagers:

  • Auni
  • Einar
  • Elouisa
  • Jel
  • Reth
  • Tamala

That rounds off our guide to getting a Vampire Crab in Palia. For more Palia tips and tricks, see our guide to all romance options in the game to find that special someone or see our guide to getting Leather in the game, a vital crafting material needed early on.

