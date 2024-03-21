How to get Silk Thread in Palia
Here's how to get Silk Thread in Palia
Looking to get Silk Thread in Palia? Palia is an MMO farming RPG full of various crafting resources like Silk Thread that you'll need to collect from the various wildlife around Kilima Valley and Bahari Bay.
Silk Thread is particularly useful if you're looking to craft Silk for Weekly Wants, gifts or other crafting projects. Join us as we go through the main ways to get Silk Thread in Palia as well as the key crafting recipes you should prioritise first.
How to get Silk Thread in Palia
Silk Thread in Palia is dropped from Rare and Epic bugs when caught. To improve your chances of catching rarer bugs, it's worthwhile crafting better Smoke Bombs such as the Sneaky Smoke Bomb, which allows you to throw bombs multiple times without alerting bugs and causing them to run away.
You can buy the recipes for upgraded Smoke Bombs from Auni once you achieve higher bug-catching skill levels. To do this, simply practise catching bugs and make sure your Focus meter is full while doing so for an extra buff.
The following bugs in Palia can drop Silk Thread when caught, we recommend aiming for Rare rather than Epic bugs if you're still early on in Palia, as these will be slightly easier to catch in comparison. Rare bugs will usually drop 0-7 Silk Thread, whereas Epic Bugs may drop 0-14 Silk Thread.
|Bug
|Rarity
|Location
|Spawn time
|Azure Stonehopper
|Rare
|Bahari Fields
|All hours
|Bahari Glowbug
|Rare
|Bahari Fields
|Evening and Night-time hours
|Brighteye Butterfly
|Rare
|Bahari Forest
|Morning and Daylight hours
|Fairy Mantis
|Epic
|Bahari Fields
|All hours
|Firebreathing Dragonfly
|Rare
|Kilima Fields
|All hours
|Golden Glory Bee
|Rare
|Kilima Fields
|Morning and Daylight hours
|Gossamer Veil Moth
|Rare
|Kilima Fields
|Evening and Night-time hours
|Hairy Millipede
|Rare
|Bahari Forest
|All hours
|Jewelwing Dragonfly
|Epic
|Above Pavel Mines
|All hours
|Leafstalker Mantis
|Rare
|Bahari Forest
|All hours
|Princess Ladybug
|Rare
|Kilima Lake
|All hours
|Rainbow-Tipped Butterfly
|Epic
|Bahari Fields
|Morning and Daylight hours
|Raspberry Beetle
|Rare
|Daiya Family Farm
|All hours
|Scintillating Centipede
|Rare
|Most Caves
Bahari Fields
Bahari Forest
|All hours
|Spitfire Cicada
|Rare
|Bahari Fields
Bahari Forest
|Morning and Daylight hours
|Spotted Mantis
|Rare
|Dragon Shrine
|All hours
|Stripeshell Snail
|Rare
|Bahari Coast
|Evening and Night-time hours
|Vampire Crab
|Rare
|Flooded Fortress
|Evening and Night-time hours
As you can see from the table above, Rare bugs most commonly spawn around the Bahari Forest regions. For that reason, we reccomend hunting in that area if you're hoping to farm Silk Thread.
We found particular luck in the Flooded Fortress region of Bahari Bay, where we collected several Vampire Crabs that dropped an average of around 4 Silk Threads each. The Vampire Crabs only spawn within the evening and night-time hours but you usually have enough time to farm between 5-8 of them.
These critters are speedy, so make sure you have a full supply of Smoke Bombs at the ready before farming for Silk Thread in Palia.
All Silk Thread recipes in Palia
There are a few key crafting recipes that require Silk Thread to make. These are:
- Silk: A crafting material usually required to make furniture sets.
- Buzzy Jar: Pins on the map the location of rare Bugs.
- Sewing Basket: A decorative item for your homestead.
The main component you'll likely be crafting from Silk Thread in Palia is Silk. This is useful for creating several decorative furniture pieces, the recipes of which can be obtained from Tish. Crucially, it is also a main component for crafting Supreme Smoke Bombs which have a 100% success rate when catching bugs.
The Buzzy Jar is a very valuable item that increases your chances of getting Rare bugs, but you'll need to achieve bug catching level 8 first, to unlock the recipe from Auni.
The following villagers will also like Silk Thread as a gift:
- Caleri
- Chayne
- Delaila
- Elouisa
- Eshe
- Hassian
- Hekla
- Hodari
- Jel
- Kenyatta
- Nai'o
- Sifuu
- Tamala
- Tish
That rounds off our guide to getting Silk Thread in Palia. For more Palia tips and tricks, see our guide to all romance options in the game to find that special someone or see our guide to getting Leather in the game, a vital crafting material needed early on.