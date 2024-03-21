Looking to get Silk Thread in Palia? Palia is an MMO farming RPG full of various crafting resources like Silk Thread that you'll need to collect from the various wildlife around Kilima Valley and Bahari Bay.

Silk Thread is particularly useful if you're looking to craft Silk for Weekly Wants, gifts or other crafting projects. Join us as we go through the main ways to get Silk Thread in Palia as well as the key crafting recipes you should prioritise first.

Palia | Official Beta Release Trailer Take a look at the beta access trailer for Palia here!

How to get Silk Thread in Palia

Silk Thread in Palia is dropped from Rare and Epic bugs when caught. To improve your chances of catching rarer bugs, it's worthwhile crafting better Smoke Bombs such as the Sneaky Smoke Bomb, which allows you to throw bombs multiple times without alerting bugs and causing them to run away.

You can buy the recipes for upgraded Smoke Bombs from Auni once you achieve higher bug-catching skill levels. To do this, simply practise catching bugs and make sure your Focus meter is full while doing so for an extra buff.

The following bugs in Palia can drop Silk Thread when caught, we recommend aiming for Rare rather than Epic bugs if you're still early on in Palia, as these will be slightly easier to catch in comparison. Rare bugs will usually drop 0-7 Silk Thread, whereas Epic Bugs may drop 0-14 Silk Thread.

Bug Rarity Location Spawn time Azure Stonehopper Rare Bahari Fields All hours Bahari Glowbug Rare Bahari Fields Evening and Night-time hours Brighteye Butterfly Rare Bahari Forest Morning and Daylight hours Fairy Mantis Epic Bahari Fields All hours Firebreathing Dragonfly Rare Kilima Fields All hours Golden Glory Bee Rare Kilima Fields Morning and Daylight hours Gossamer Veil Moth Rare Kilima Fields Evening and Night-time hours Hairy Millipede Rare Bahari Forest All hours Jewelwing Dragonfly Epic Above Pavel Mines All hours Leafstalker Mantis Rare Bahari Forest All hours Princess Ladybug Rare Kilima Lake All hours Rainbow-Tipped Butterfly Epic Bahari Fields Morning and Daylight hours Raspberry Beetle Rare Daiya Family Farm All hours Scintillating Centipede Rare Most Caves

Bahari Fields

Bahari Forest All hours Spitfire Cicada Rare Bahari Fields

Bahari Forest Morning and Daylight hours Spotted Mantis Rare Dragon Shrine All hours Stripeshell Snail Rare Bahari Coast Evening and Night-time hours Vampire Crab Rare Flooded Fortress Evening and Night-time hours

As you can see from the table above, Rare bugs most commonly spawn around the Bahari Forest regions. For that reason, we reccomend hunting in that area if you're hoping to farm Silk Thread.

Vampire Crabs can be a great source of Silk Thread, but only spawn in the night hours at the Flooded Fortress. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Singularity 6 Corporation

We found particular luck in the Flooded Fortress region of Bahari Bay, where we collected several Vampire Crabs that dropped an average of around 4 Silk Threads each. The Vampire Crabs only spawn within the evening and night-time hours but you usually have enough time to farm between 5-8 of them.

These critters are speedy, so make sure you have a full supply of Smoke Bombs at the ready before farming for Silk Thread in Palia.

All Silk Thread recipes in Palia

There are a few key crafting recipes that require Silk Thread to make. These are:

Silk: A crafting material usually required to make furniture sets.

A crafting material usually required to make furniture sets. Buzzy Jar: Pins on the map the location of rare Bugs.

Pins on the map the location of rare Bugs. Sewing Basket: A decorative item for your homestead.

The main component you'll likely be crafting from Silk Thread in Palia is Silk. This is useful for creating several decorative furniture pieces, the recipes of which can be obtained from Tish. Crucially, it is also a main component for crafting Supreme Smoke Bombs which have a 100% success rate when catching bugs.

The Buzzy Jar is a very valuable item that increases your chances of getting Rare bugs, but you'll need to achieve bug catching level 8 first, to unlock the recipe from Auni.

Farming up a supply of Silk Thread will require you to catch either Rare or Epic bugs. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Singularity 6 Corporation

The following villagers will also like Silk Thread as a gift:

Caleri

Chayne

Delaila

Elouisa

Eshe

Hassian

Hekla

Hodari

Jel

Kenyatta

Nai'o

Sifuu

Tamala

Tish

That rounds off our guide to getting Silk Thread in Palia. For more Palia tips and tricks, see our guide to all romance options in the game to find that special someone or see our guide to getting Leather in the game, a vital crafting material needed early on.