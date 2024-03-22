How to make money fast in Palia

Looking to make money fast in Palia? The best ways to make money in Palia, as with most farming RPGs, is a combination of planting crops, hunting and fishing.

Below, we've gone through the most profitable crops and Fish in the game, as well as the best methods for making money fast in Palia during the early game set-up and beyond.

In this guide:

Early ways to make money in Palia

Sad news for the local wildlife, but the best way to make money in Palia early on is by hunting Sernuk. Sernuk are deer-like creatures that populate the lower field regions of both Kilima Valley and Bahari Bay during the day. They can drop the following items when hunted:

Sernuk Meat: Can be sold for 13 gold, or 19 if it is gold star quality meat.

Can be sold for 13 gold, or 19 if it is gold star quality meat. Sernuk Antler: Can be sold for 43 gold, or 64 if it is gold star quality.

Can be sold for 43 gold, or 64 if it is gold star quality. Sernuk Hide: Can be sold for 13 gold, or 15 gold if turned into Leather at a Loom first.

You'll receive a bow and the crafting spec to make Makeshift Arrows in the mail fairly early on in Palia. You can also make better bows and arrows by levelling up your hunting skill and acquiring the recipes from Hassian.

Sernuk Antlers are rare but worth persuing in the early sections of Palia. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Singularity 6 Corporation

With Makeshift Arrows, it will usually take 2-3 shots to take down a Sernuk. The creatures are fast so make sure you have plenty of arrows on hand and are prepared to chase them down if necessary.

You'll quickly outgrow hunting as a source of income, but within the first few days of a playthrough, it is a great way to get some starting coin in your purse and ready to buy seeds, which is where the real money lies.

Most profitable crop in Palia

The best crop in Palia is one that requires the least amount of work for the greatest yield. In this regard, I recommend farming Tomatoes.

Tomato seeds can be bought from the General Goods store for 80 gold each, which seems steep but you'll soon make that money back tenfold. If you have invested time into hunting Sernuk Antlers, you should have enough gold to steadily grow a patch of Tomatoes within days.

Tomato Seeds only have to be watered every other day in Palia. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Singularity 6 Corporation

The value of the Tomato lies with three main factors:

They have the ability to retain water , so you will only have to water them every other day.

, so you will only have to water them every other day. They can yield multiple harvests , up to four times - which means more profit.

, up to four times - which means more profit. Placing them in a Seed Collector and selling Tomato Seeds rather than Tomatoes individually can grant the most profit.

You can get the recipe for a Seed Maker from Badruu after achieving farming level 2. Make sure you also invest in a Worm Farm, which will produce Fertilizer that in turn, increase the chance of getting more expensive, quality crops.

As long as you make sure to keep aside enough Tomato Seeds for re-planting, this system ensures maximum profit for little effort. Tomatoes initially take 4 days to grow, then they will be ready for harvest three subsequent times every 2 days .

Behold our glorious Tomato farm in Palia. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Singularity 6 Corporation

We planted 18 Tomatoes which cost us 1,440 gold. From that, we received a total harvest of 144 Tomatoes of both normal and gold star quality. This converted to 96 Tomato Seeds worth around 4,800 gold. This left us with profit and seeds for replanting.

The beauty of this process is that all subsequent harvests will be pure profit and you won't need to buy seeds again. Tomato seeds sell for 40 gold each, or 60 if they are gold star quality.

Most profitable Fish in Palia

Fishing in early playthroughs is a reliable way of making money in Palia. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Singularity 6 Corporation

Whilst growing crops is a reliable source of income, fishing can also boost your gold count in Palia. Below we've listed the top 11 Fish that sell for the most money in the game. Naturally, these Fish are rarer and will require Glow Worm bait and better fishing rods to catch.

You can unlock the recipe for a Glow Worm farm from Einar at fishing level 7. If you're a bit later into the game and want to boost your income, look for the following Fish. (Note that the values under the selling price column indicate normal price vs star quality price):

Fish Selling price Location Spawn time Ancient Fish 410, 615 Kilima Lake

Temple of the Waves All hours Blue Spotted Ray 210, 315 Bahari Bay coast All hours except night Cloudfish 210, 315 Any pond Morning and day-time hours Flametongue Ray 375, 562 Kilima rivers Morning and day-time hours Giant Goldfish 410, 615 Any pond All hours Hypnotic Moray 205, 307 Caves All hours Kenli's Carp 205, 307 Kilima rivers All hours Long Nosed Unicorn Fish 410, 615 Bahari coast Day-time hours Stormray 205, 307 Bahari rivers Morning and Evening hours Swordfin Eel 375, 562 Bahari rivers All hours Void Ray 375, 562 Caves All hours

Alternatively, if you're still at the beginning of your Palia journey, I recommend the following Uncommon Fish that are fairly easy to capture, require no bait and will rack you up some gold if you catch a few of them.

Fish Selling price Location Spawn time Barracuda 50, 75 Bahari coast Evening and night-time hours Cantankerous Koi 50, 75 Any pond Day-time and night-time hours Channel Catfish 47, 70 Kilima rivers All hours Dawnray 47, 70 Bahari rivers Morning hours Duskray 47, 70 Bahari rivers Evening hours Rainbow Trout 47, 70 Kilima rivers All hours Umbran Carp 47, 70 Caves All hours

Gold star variants of Fish will naturally sell for more money. To get these, you must fish within the little bubble ripples in the water.

Other ways to make money

Other than hunting, fishing and gardening there are other ways to make money in Palia. You can forage for herbs and spices and can also sell cooked dishes.

One of the best ways to make quick money is by foraging for Oysters at Beachcomber Cove, Bahari Bay.

Unopened Oysters respawn every in-game day and have a chance of containing a Pearl. To see if you have one, simply interact with the Unopened Oyster within your inventory to 'open' it. Although rare, Pearls can sell for 105 gold each, so it is worth stopping by the beach when out adventuring!

That rounds off our guide to making money fast in Palia. For more Palia tips and tricks, see our guide to all romance options in the game to find that special someone or see our guide to getting Leather in the game, a vital crafting material needed early on.