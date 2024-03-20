All romance options in Palia and best gifts

Looking for all Palia romance options? As with any good farming RPG, Palia comes with a long list of available bachelors and bachelorettes to woo. These colourful characters have unique romance quests and dialogue that you can unlock by levelling up your romance meter with them.

Below, we've listed all romance options in Palia including their favourite gifts and a rundown of how to navigate through the romance process in the game.

In this guide:

All romace options in Palia

As of writing, there are 11 romance options in Palia, thanks to patch 0.176 and 0.170 which added fan-favourites Subira and Hodari to the mix. See the following table for all options and their preferred gifts:

Romance option Preferred gifts Einar Any Fish

Any Vegetable

Any Shiny Pebble

Fished up items Hassian Any Arrow

Any Firework

Any Fish Hodari Any Fertilizer

Any Seed

Any pickled food Jel Fabric

Leather

Silk

Rare Bugs and Fish Jina Any Mushroom Kenyatta Any Firework

Any Arrow

Antlers Nai'o Any Crop

Any Seed

Any Arrow

Any Firework Reth Any Fish Subira Any Fish

Any Arrow

Any Firework Tamala Any Fertilizer

Rare Bugs and Fish Tish Any Flower

Any Shell

Although these gifts will raise friendship, not romance, you will need at least level three friendship with any NPC before being able to romance them (except Subira who requires friendship level 4). So, knowing their favourite gifts is an important step.

To find out how to raise romance with them, see the below section.

Along with liked and loved gifts, each villager will have up to four Weekly Wants. These change each real-world week and can earn you a bigger boost in friendship when fulfilled. Think of them as priority gifts to give first. You can only give a villager one gift per real-world day, so choose wisely!

Villagers will drop hints about Weekly Wants when asked. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Singularity 6 Corporation

You can ask a villager for a Weekly Want suggestion once per in-game day. They will sometimes unveil their or another villager's Weekly Wants. Weekly Wants refresh at the start of the week at 12 AM EST.

How to raise romance in Palia

There are three ways to romance NPC's in Palia. These are:

Gift a Box of Chocolates: This can be done once per week (real-time). A Box of Chocolates can be bought from the General Store for 200 gold.

This can be done once per week (real-time). A Box of Chocolates can be bought from the General Store for 200 gold. Gift a Heartdrop Lily: This can be done once per week (real-time). You can forage for Heartdrop Lilies at Bahari Bay, near the mountains during either day or night hours.

This can be done once per week (real-time). You can forage for Heartdrop Lilies at Bahari Bay, near the mountains during either day or night hours. Flirt: Whilst conversing with a villager once per day will slowly raise their friendship interest, you can also 'flirt' with a villager once you have gifted them a Box of Chocolates. You can choose the flirt dialogue option once per hour (real-time) for a little romance boost.

A Box of Chocolates is the way to a Villager's heart in Palia. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Singularity 6 Corporation

Can you romance more than one NPC?

It is possible to romance more than one NPC at a time in Palia. After raising a villager to romance level 3 and completing their level 3 romance quest, they will gift you their unique Villager Pin, (Hodari requires romance level 4 instead). You can collect all pins, but can only wear two pins at once.

Wearing a Villager Pin essentially registers your romantic interest with the associated NPC. Other villagers will react to your pins with unique dialogue to acknowledge this. Additionally, you will earn a buff to relationship points whilst wearing a village's pin.

You can swap out pins and pursue multiple romances. As of writing, there is no backlash for doing so. Additionally, if you're playing with friends online, romance is treated on an individual basis. This means players can romance the same NPC if they wish.

That rounds off our guide to all romance options in Palia and the best gifts for each prospective partner. Now you should be all set to woo the villager of your heart's desire and unlock those hidden romance quests with them.