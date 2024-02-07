Want to know how to get Sulfur in Palworld? Sulfur is needed in Palworld for crafting Gunpowder, which you'll eventually rely on to power guns and all the other best weapons in the game, from the humble Musket to the mighty Rocket Launcher.

You'll need to mine Sulfur in a few very specific places, since it isn't commonly found by just defeating Pals in the wild. Below, we've got the rundown on the best spots to mine Sulfur, the best Pal to bring with you on your excavation expeditions, and a few key strategies for beginners.

Where to mine Sulfur

You can mine Sulfur near the following locations, each of which corresponds to the name of the closest Great Eagle Statue that you use to Fast Travel around Palworld's map. Keep in mind that you'll need to hike a bit (and in some cases climb cliffsides) after teleporting to these locations, and a fast flying mount will come in handy. For your convenience we've listed the exact coordinates that you'll need to go to order to find Sulfur nodes.

Eternal Pyre Tower: Head east (-495, -511) to find multiple Sulfur nodes.

Foot Of The Volcano: Head southwest (-495, -511) to find eight Sulfur nodes.

Investigator's Fork: Head northwest (-160, -114) to find a desert location with Sulfur nodes scattered throughout.

Mount Obsidian Midpoint: Head northeast (-355, -410) to find four Sulfur nodes and an entrance to a Volcanic Cavern dungeon that contains additional nodes.

What Palworld Pal is best for mining Sulfur?

Unlike most other materials in Palworld, Sulfur is not dropped by any Pals upon defeat. You'll need to get your hands dirty by mining it, and while there are several Pals who specialise in the Mining Work Suitability skill, Digtoise is our number one choice when it comes to breaking Sulfur nodes apart.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Digtoise is our favourite due to their Drill Crusher Partner Skill. You'll need Digtoise's Headband, which becomes available at Technology Level 19, to use this Partner Skill, but it's worth the trouble. Instead of needing to use a pickaxe yourself, you can Drill Crusher to make Digtoise spin, smash into rocks, and mine Sulfur for you. While Digtoise technically only has a Level 3 Mining Work Suitability in your base, this useful Partner Skill makes the snapping turtle-esque Pal invaluable in the field.

Sulfur farming and crafting as a Palworld beginner

You'll probably start farming for Sulfur around Level 21, which is when you unlock the ability to produce Gunpowder. Unfortunately, Sulfur nodes are mostly located near Palworld's volcano, which is located in the far left of the map and serves as a relatively dangerous late game area.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

For a slightly easier time, we recommend heading to the Investigator's Fork Fast Travel point listed above. Once you venture to the coordinates we've provided, you'll be in the Twilight Dunes, a much more accessible location full of enemies who are around Level 15. Keep an eye out for yellow boulders that resemble standard piles of Ore - these are the Sulfur nodes you're looking for. You should also don a Tropical Outfit or a Heat Resistant Pelt Armor ahead of time to withstand the desert's heat.

Once you smash these nodes apart with your pickaxe and have piles of Sulfur at your disposal, you can begin crafting Gunpowder and then all the precious ammo you need to fill a firearm collection. You can refer to our guide on how to get Gunpowder in Palworld for more details, but in short, you need one Sulfur and one Charcoal to make a single Gunpowder.

That's a wrap on acquiring Sulfur in Palworld. For more strategies on dominating the Palpagos Islands with the equivalent of an automated factory, check out our guide of the best Pals to have at your base. We also have a list of the best starter Pals and several tips and tricks, if you're just getting started in Palworld.