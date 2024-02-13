Palworld Ranch Drops: Full list of all Ranch Pals

Looking for a list of all the possible Palworld Ranch Drops? Palworld allows you to profit from the use and abuse of its legions of adorable Pals in all sorts of ways. One of the easiest ways to get useful items from Pals is to build a Ranch in your base, and assign certain Pals to the Ranch.

If a Pal is assigned to a Ranch, they'll occasionally drop specific loot onto the floor. Chikipis lay Eggs, while Lamballs drop Wool, and so on. As it turns out, there are only a few Pal types that will drop items in a Ranch. In this guide, we'll go over each of these Ranch Pals, and all the different Ranch Drops you can obtain from them in Palworld.

How to get Palworld Ranch Drops

To get Ranch Drops in Palworld, you first need to build a Ranch. The Ranch building unlocks at level 5, so you can start obtaining Ranch Drops very early on in your playthrough. You can make a Ranch out of Stone, Fiber, and Wood. Here are the exact amounts:

50x Wood

20x Stone

30x Fiber

Once you've placed the Ranch in your base, assign a suitable Pal from the list below by picking them up and throwing them into the Ranch. Once the Pal is assigned to the Ranch, it will periodically drop its loot onto the floor, so you can return every so often to scoop up all those hard-earned Ranch Drops for yourself.

All Palworld Ranch Drops and Ranch Pals

Out of the 137 Pals in Palworld, only 13 of them will drop items when assigned to a Ranch. These 13 Ranch Pals are listed below, along with the items they drop:

Pal Ranch Drop Paldeck No. Lamball Wool 1 Chikipi Eggs 3 Vixy Arrows, Gold Coins, Pal Spheres 14 Cremis Wool 18 Mau Gold Coins 24 Mau Cryst Gold Coins 24B Mozzarina Milk 29 Woolipop Cotton Candy 34 Caprity Red Berries 35 Melpaca Wool 36 Beegarde Honey 50 Flambelle Flame Organ 70 Sibelyx High Quality Cloth 79

Bear in mind that the total amount of each Ranch Drop depends on both the species and the rarity level of the Pals in the Ranch. For example, a 0-star Lamball might drop just 1 Wool, whereas a 2-star Lamball could drop up to 3 Wool at a time.

That wraps up this quick primer on all the different Palworld Ranch Drops. To learn more about getting the right Pals for the job, check out our comprehensive Palworld breeding combos guide, as well as our guide on the best starter Pals and the best Pals in Palworld overall. If you need help finding particular Pals, we've got that covered as well with our Palworld Pal locations guide.