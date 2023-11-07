If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pay $32 for a brand-new full-size HyperX mechanical keyboard

I have this model and it's pretty awesome.

Will Judd
Mechanical gaming keyboards used to be premium options available to very few, but now they often go on sale for extremely low prices - even from big names. Today HyperX joins that list of big-name bargains with their Alloy Origins full-size mechanical keyboard dropping to just $32 when bought from GameStop in the US, versus its original price of $109.99. That's a great bargain for a keyboard with red (soft linear) mechanical switches, optional RGB lighting and a high-quality metal chassis.

I actually tested this keyboard for Eurogamer back in the day, and I found it to be a great-looking and feeling option that cut a few corners to hit a moderate $110 price point but absolutely delivered on the core typing and gaming experience. The full-size layout is easy to use and easy to find replacement keycaps for if you want a different look or feel, while the soft linear red MX-style switches deliver a rapid response for gaming or typing.

The body is well-made too, chiefly being constructed from aircraft-grade aluminium, and the whole thing hits a great balance between "gamer"-friendly touches (black, optional RGB lighting) and a more refined, professional design (rounded corners, minimal footprint, little ornamentation beyond a HyperX logo on one corner).

For $110, it was one option amongst many great contenders, but at $32 it's the finest keyboard we've ever seen at this price point - so check out some reviews, most of which will have been done at that original MSRP, and then consider whether this makes sense for you!

