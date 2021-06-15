The Weekspot podcast: our favourite things from E3 2021

News, reviews, a silly quiz that usually makes two men very cross: The PC Gaming Weekspot is RPS' weekly podcast that recaps the last seven days in PC gaming.

It was a weird E3. A lot of video games we already knew about, and more CG trailers than we might like, but there were still some notable announcements and gameplay reveals. While Kevin Hart didn't seem too pleased with his involvement in the festivities, those watching at home had an alright time.

Rather than breakdown every livestream for this week's Headlines & Hot Takes, we've decided to pluck out the things we liked the look of, and have a nice chat about them. The Elden Ring trailer has made a believer out of Matthew, which is something no one was expecting. And even if it went on a little long during Square's chaos-filled showcase, I quite liked the look of Guardians of the Galaxy. We also dedicate some time to that Forza Horizon 5 gameplay, the Redfall announcement, and whether we really need 77 different shows

We've actually played some games, too. Matthew’s brought Overboard to this week’s Show and Tell. He compares it to Hitman, so I know I'll be playing it as soon as possible. One thing I likely won't be playing again is Backbone. That gets the old skip stamp, kids.

This week's Mystery Steam Reviews is all about video games that were announced at past E3 press conferences. And we round out the show by opening The Weekspot mailbag to answer your Burning Questions on podcast games and hugging developers.

