Pick up 32GB of Corsair DDR5-6000 CL36 RAM for £120 after a 53% discount

High speed, low latency DDR5 RAM continues to drop in price, and now it's possible to pick up a high-speed 32GB kit of DDR5-6000 CL36 for just £120, as Corsair's Vengeance dual-channel kit is down to £119.99 at Amazon UK. This is less than half the price that this DDR5 kit launched at in October last year, especially given that the RAM still cost £173 in February!

This is an awesome price for the level of performance available, as Corsair Vengeance DDR4 RAM in the same capacity isn't much cheaper at £83 - and that's for 3600MT/s CL18 RAM. I've measured solid performance gains, often around 5 to 10%, from moving from base-spec 5200MT/s DDR5 RAM to faster 6000MT/s kits in many CPU-limited titles, such as Far Cry 6, Cyberpunk 2077, Ashes of the Singularity Escalation, Flight Simulator 2020 and Hitman 3, and if you're coming from a DDR4 system you ought to expect even bigger gains.

Of course, RPS has also done its own DDR5 vs DDR4 research with Intel's 12th-gen processors, so I'd be remiss to not mention it as well. Here, James found narrow margins between his DDR4 and DDR5 test platforms, but he was using quite fast DDR4 (DDR4-4000 CL18) and base-spec DDR5 (DDR5-4800 CL40) that would minimise any differences. With more modern DDR5 kits, like the Corsair Vengeance highlighted in this deal, we'd expect to see much better performance from the DDR5 side!

In any case, if you're building an AMD Ryzen 7000 system, DDR5 is the default, and picking up this 32GB Corsair kit makes a ton of sense given its performance advantages. If you haven't yet chosen a motherboard but you know you want a 12th-gen or 13th-gen Intel processor, you do have the option to go DDR4 and that remains the best value choice - just know that you're leaving a bit of performance on the table in CPU-limited scenarios, so it's worth considering if you tend to play high frame-rate games rather than more graphically intense titles at higher resolutions like 1440p or 4K.

In any case, I hope you found this breakdown helpful, and stay tuned for more deals in the week ahead!