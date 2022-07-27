If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pick up 32GB of TeamGroup T-Force Delta DDR5 RAM for $208 after a double discount

Down from a list price of $260, this is a heckuva deal.
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Deputy Editor, Digital Foundry
Published on
teamgroup t-force delta rgb ddr5-5200 ram, shown with two 16GB sticks totalling 32GB. The RAM is protected by a black metal heatsink, with RGB lighting in an angular pattern.

TeamGroup's excellent T-Force Delta RGB RAM has been heavily discounted on Amazon in the US, with a dual-channel 32GB kit dropping from $260 to $209 after a double discount. The RAM is currently being sold for $234 after a 10% reduction to its list price, but you can also apply a further 10% reduction at the checkout to bring the RAM down to the lowest price we've ever seen for this spec.

Note that to get this price, you need to tick the "10% coupon" checkbox on the product page. You'll see the reduced price at the final stage of the checkout!

This RAM is rated for 5200MT/s (DDR5-5200) with CL40 timings. That puts it a step above the JEDEC 4800MT/s standard, and it's quite possible you'll be able to push the RAM to higher clocks, tighter timings, or both. For example, I was able to take a 6000MT/s kit and reach 6600MT/s, so DDR5 definitely has some overclocking headroom if you've got a bit of patience to experiment.

This RAM also comes with RGB lighting, but isn't massively tall so it should fit under most tower coolers - always handy.

I think this is an awesome deal, so I'll shut up down just to make sure that I can get the word out here before this deal is pulled - something about a double 10% discount makes me think that this RAM is being sold for a lower price than was actually intended...

For more on DDR5, check out our recent investigation into DDR5 vs DDR4 here.

Tagged With

About the Author

Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Deputy Editor, Digital Foundry

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More Deals

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch