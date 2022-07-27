Pick up 32GB of TeamGroup T-Force Delta DDR5 RAM for $208 after a double discount

TeamGroup's excellent T-Force Delta RGB RAM has been heavily discounted on Amazon in the US, with a dual-channel 32GB kit dropping from $260 to $209 after a double discount. The RAM is currently being sold for $234 after a 10% reduction to its list price, but you can also apply a further 10% reduction at the checkout to bring the RAM down to the lowest price we've ever seen for this spec.

Note that to get this price, you need to tick the "10% coupon" checkbox on the product page. You'll see the reduced price at the final stage of the checkout!

This RAM is rated for 5200MT/s (DDR5-5200) with CL40 timings. That puts it a step above the JEDEC 4800MT/s standard, and it's quite possible you'll be able to push the RAM to higher clocks, tighter timings, or both. For example, I was able to take a 6000MT/s kit and reach 6600MT/s, so DDR5 definitely has some overclocking headroom if you've got a bit of patience to experiment.

This RAM also comes with RGB lighting, but isn't massively tall so it should fit under most tower coolers - always handy.

I think this is an awesome deal, so I'll shut up down just to make sure that I can get the word out here before this deal is pulled - something about a double 10% discount makes me think that this RAM is being sold for a lower price than was actually intended...

