Pick up a 27-in 1440p 165Hz Lenovo monitor for £200

Lenovo's G27q-20 G-Sync/FreeSync gaming monitor is down to £200, a fantastic deal for a 1440p 165Hz model in a 27-in screen size. Here's why we rate it.

First up, it's all about the panel. A few years ago, you had a serious decision to make between IPS and TN panels. IPS panels were great for content creation and slower-paced games, where their superior colour performance, viewing angles and overall picture quality gave them an advantage. TN panels were significantly better for competitive games, where their lower pixel response times (and larger number of high refresh rate models) granted an advantage. Now, modern IPS panels like that of the Lenovo monitor in today's deal offer similar motion clarity to older TN panels, so you can get a monitor that feels well-suited for a wide range of game genres plus content creation. TN panels are still used for extremely high refresh rate displays and competitive gaming at the highest level, but IPS is just a stronger all-around choice. (VA panels are another good option these days, with slightly worse pixel reponse times but much better contrast, but we'll save them for another article.) So this sort of monitor is definitely what you want unless you have very specific requirements.

Next, it's the core specs. The 27-in screen size is relatively easy to accommodate on a normal-size desk, even with multiple monitors, but is noticeably larger than a 24-inch model and allows you to sit further back. 1080p resolution looks a bit grainy at this screen size, so ideally you want 1440p resolution to get decent clarity and ensure text is cleanly readable. 1440p is also a good target for modern GPUs, as even entry-level current-gen graphics cards (or higher-tier older GPUs) are able to deliver strong 1440p performance in the vast majority of games. Finally, we have the refresh rate: 165Hz provides a noticeably more fluid experience than the standard 60Hz - if not noticeably more so than 144Hz - and again is achieveable with a base level of CPU/GPU performance in the sorts of games (eg competitive shooters, racing games) where the higher refresh rate is most prized. So in terms of each spec, you're right where you want to be - demonstrably better than the 'default' 24-in 1080p 60Hz monitor, without the extreme expenses of pushing into bleeding edge territory (4K and/or 240Hz and/or 32-in).

Finally, this monitor gets a lot of the extras right. The monitor supports FreeSync and is G-Sync Compatible, so you get variable refresh rate support on any brand of video card, while the stand allows for a good level of adjustment including the all-important height-adjustment. There's no superfluous RGB contributing to a higher price, but there is software that makes changing settings much easier than using the buttons on the back of the monitor. All things considered, it's a pretty sweet little monitor - especially for the price.

And that price - wow. I remember not too long ago, you'd have to pay £300 or more for this spec of monitor, and now it's £100 cheaper. This is tied with the cheapest that this monitor has been in the year that it's been available, and it is the cheapest monitor of this spec from a major brand that I can find. Overall, an awesome deal and this should make a great upgrade for at least one RPS reader!