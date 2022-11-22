Pick up a Sony DualSense controller for £40 after a £20 discount at Very

Yesterday we covered a great deal on discounted Xbox Series Wireless Controllers at Currys, and today I'm back to share a similar deal that sees Sony's DualSense controller down to the lowest price we've ever seen. Right now you can pick up the PC-compatible controller in white for £40, a £20 reduction from its normal price of £60.

The DualSense is a good choice for PC gaming, with easy support via Steam or DS4Windows and a choice of wired (USB-C or USB-A) or wireless (Bluetooth) connection methods. All methods are detailed in our guide to using the PS5 DualSense controller for PC.

Beyond the technicalities, the DualSense is just a nice controller all around, with adaptive triggers supported in some PC games, a trackpad for pretending you have a mouse, and a more comfortable design than the DualShock 4 controller that debuted with the PS4. Most games will show Xbox-style prompts, which can be a bit confusing, but it's something you'll quickly come to terms with.

It also is rechargeable out of the box, unlike the Xbox Series controller, and therefore might be a better choice if you don't want to fuss around with (environmentally unfriendly) disposable batteries or more costly rechargeables. Of course, that also means you can't easily swap the battery when it eventually loses its zing after years of use, so there's no perfect solution there to be perfectly honest.

In any case, I hope this deal was useful and stay tuned for many more Black Friday deals on PC components and peripherals over the coming days!