Pick up an RX 6900 XT graphics card for £100 under RRP at Ebuyer

High-end graphics cards are getting more affordable, and AMD's top-end* RX 6900 XT is now available at £100 below the model's UK RRP. This particular unit is a Gigabyte OC card, with a 2285MHz boost clock (compared to 2250MHz on the reference design) and a hefty triple-slot thermal solution.

The RX 6900 XT was recently eclipsed by the RX 6950 XT*, but it still offers better value than the new card and RTX 3090-level performance in many rasterised games - you ought to be targeting high refresh rate 1440p gaming or 4K monitors with this level of graphics performance. As usual, ray tracing performance is not as strong as on its closest Nvidia equivalent, but the recent addition of FSR 2.0 to boost frame-rates without sacrificing much image quality does at least make the case stronger for the RX 6900 XT.

I couldn't turn up an RPS review for this particular model, but I tested the card over on sister site Eurogamer a couple of years back and was generally impressed by the performance on offer - even though the RX 6800 XT is normally within 10% in terms of performance while costing much less. (For reference, an RX 6800 XT card on Amazon costs £784 at the time of writing.)

If you're after AMD's fastest graphics card, then this is a great time to pick one up. However, next-gen cards are rumoured to arrive sometime this year, so if you're able to wait then you might be able to pick up the 6900 XT a little cheaper later on - or a new card for a little more. However, graphics card availability may suffer with the launch of the new generation, so picking up a known quantity now for £100 under RRP isn't a terrible idea either...