Pick up HYTE's Revolt 3 SFF PC case with 700W 80+ Gold SFX PSU for just $110

Hyte, the PC case manufacturer spun out from PC builder iBuyPower, has quickly made a name for itself with well-designed, stylish and performant creations available at relatively premium prices. The Revolt 3 is their latest small form factor PC case, ideally suited for Mini ITX systems, and it's been cut down sharply in price over at Adorama in the US. You can now pick up the Revolt 3 case and a pre-installed 700W SFX power supply for $110, the lowest price we've ever recorded for this case and a great value overall given its initial $200 asking price.

The Revolt 3 hits the notes you'd expect from a recent SFF PC case, with high airflow courtesy of mesh ventilation on almost all sides, convenient front-mounted I/O near the base of the case and even useful additions like an integrated carry handle and a pop-out headset holder. Inside, there's a surprising amount of room for high-end components, including support for long dual-slot graphics cards up to 335mm.

For more details, check out our longer write-up, including links to the same case on Newegg where it's slightly pricier - but perhaps useful if Adorama sell out.