Pick up MSI's high-end Z690 Mini ITX motherboard for $90 off

An awesome starting point for a powerful small form factor (SFF) build.

MSI MEG Z690I Unify Gaming Motherboard
Image credit: MSI
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

Want to build a small form factor PC based around Intel's 12th-gen, 13th-gen or even their mooted 14th-gen processors? You should know that one of the best Mini ITX motherboards available for Intel CPUs has dropped to $309.99 at Amazon, a high but fair(er) price for an extremely powerful SFF motherboard packed with features. That represents a $90 discount and the best price ever recorded for this model, so it's well worth reading more...

Let's get the basics out of the way first. This is a Mini ITX motherboard that supports Intel 12th/13th-gen processors, DDR5 memory, PCIe 5.0 SSDs and PCIe 5.0 graphics cards (though no current-gen GPUs use this standard). There are three NVMe M.2 slots in total, as well as an impressive amount of rear I/O including dual Thunderbolt 4 40Gbps ports. WiFi 6E, 2.5-gigabit ethernet, six USB-A ports, HDMI and full-size DisplayPort are also included.

The board's overclocking potential is reasonable too, given a 10+1+1 VRM design, two slots for RAM (which allows for better RAM overclocks) and an impressive amount of passive cooling for a board of this size. Officially, DDR5-6800 is supported.

There are only a handful of Z690 Mini ITX boards on the market, but this is one of the best options and is well worth snapping up at this reduced price- this could be an awesome basis for a powerful SFF build! I'm already considering updating my NR200P box, so it's a good thing I'm based in the UK and therefore unable to snag this deal...

About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Comments
