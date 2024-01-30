If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pick up the elegant Asus AP201 Micro ATX case for just $65

This case gets exceptional reviews for temperatures, looks and ease of use.

asus prima ap201 pc case
Image credit: Asus
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

The Asus Prime AP201 Micro ATX case is down to $65 on Amazon US, a great price for a SFF case that's attracted warm reviews since launching in 2022.

The AP201 offers excellent compatibility with a wide range of cooling hardware and graphics cards, plus excellent thermals and easy buildability. It even has a classy, understated look that's the polar opposite of Asus' ROG designs. That's pretty much the full set when it comes to small form factor PC cases, so consider jumping on this one while you can!

Drilling down closer into the AP201, this case really can fit a surprising amount of hardware. CPU air coolers can be up to 170mm high and AiO liquid coolers can be up to 360mm long, while GPUs can be up to 338mm - enough to accommodate even Nvidia's giant RTX 4090.

Front I/O is also good, with two full-size USB-A ports, one USB-C and separate 3.5mm headphone and microphone ports. Almost every side features a ventilated mesh design, allowing easy access to fresh air for every component in your system, and these are also easily removeable to make that initial build or post-build maintenance easier.

Overall, this is a great value case at $65 and well worth considering against Mini ITX alternatives - especially as its footprint is barely larger than many Mini ITX cases and you get access to significantly cheaper (and sometimes more full-featured) Micro ATX motherboards.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

Related topics
Asus PC PC cases
About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Comments