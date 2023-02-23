Pick up this 16-in 144Hz Ryzen 5 laptop for £499.99

Honor has heavily discounted one of its MagicBook 16 laptops at its UK store, with a Ryzen 5 5600H model with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and a 16-in 1080p 144Hz screen going for £499.99. That's the best laptop I've seen at this price as of late, and while this laptop is designed more for work than play, its integrated RX Vega graphics are still capable of playing older titles.

The MagicBook 16 initially debuted at £849.99 (and still costs that much on Amazon UK), and has since dropped to £549.99. To get today's £499.99 price, use code AGOBEYOND50 at the checkout.

The MagicBook 16 isn't as well-known as the MacBook it clearly emulates, but Honor make some surprisingly good laptops for the money. The high refresh rate display also offers good colour accuracy and wide viewing angles, making this a great laptop for colour-sensitive work - although the 1920x1080 resolution isn't quite as high-res as you might prefer for video editing and the like. Connectivity is also strong, with HDMI, two full-size USB-A ports, two USB-C (no Thunderbolt), and there's a fingerprint reader as well - handy.

Besides the design, the internals are reasonably potent for this price class of laptop. The Ryzen 5600H is a six-core, 12-thread Zen 3 processor, backed with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD that should offer a good degree of responsiveness and better performance than your typical ~£500 low power CPU. With no discrete graphics card, don't expect to play AAA games at good settings, but there are plenty of older games that will run at a pleasantly playable frame-rate here - so if your tastes are more retro/indie, you should be well catered for here.

In any case, it's a pleasant surprise to see such a powerful laptop at this price point - but if you have found something better, do let me know! I'd be curious to see it.