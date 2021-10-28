PNY's great value DDR4 RAM is going cheap in the US

PNY's great value DDR4 RAM is going cheap in the USA series of discounts on desktop and laptop RAM.
PNY isn't the first name you might think of when it comes to RAM, but they're sometimes a great value - including today, when a series of RAM kits are on sale in stores across the US. Here are the links - and some words about why you should consider them.
Get 2x 8GB PNY Anarchy-X DDR4-3200 for $60 (was $85)
Get 2x 8GB PNY XLR8 RGB DDR4-3200 for $78 (was $100)
Get 1x 16GB PNY Laptop DDR4-2666 for $60 (was $85)
So, let's cover each RAM in turn. The first option is our top pick - two sticks of 8GB DDR4-3200 for $60. That's a great deal, especially for RAM with a nice black/red colour scheme that'll blend in well on most motherboards. This is CL16 RAM, so a relatively average timing that offers a good value if not the fastest speeds.
If you prefer something a little more eye-catching, this RGB-enabled RAM offers the same speeds but looks better doing it. Note that the heat-spreader looks a little taller too, so make sure this will fit below your CPU air cooler if you have one.
Finally, we've got some nice sticks of laptop-sized DDR4. This is a slower spec - 2666MHz - but still offers reasonable value. Note that we've linked to the 16GB stick above, but two 8GB sticks are also available - and a better choice if you have two free slots, as dual-channel RAM is significantly faster than running RAM in single-channel mode.
This one is pretty cut and dried, but that's RAM for you I guess! I hope it was helpful nonetheless, and stay tuned for more deals in the future.