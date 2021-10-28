If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

PNY's great value DDR4 RAM is going cheap in the US

A series of discounts on desktop and laptop RAM.
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on
a photo of red and black gaming RAM from PNY, with a spiky appearance that screams 'speed!'

PNY isn't the first name you might think of when it comes to RAM, but they're sometimes a great value - including today, when a series of RAM kits are on sale in stores across the US. Here are the links - and some words about why you should consider them.

So, let's cover each RAM in turn. The first option is our top pick - two sticks of 8GB DDR4-3200 for $60. That's a great deal, especially for RAM with a nice black/red colour scheme that'll blend in well on most motherboards. This is CL16 RAM, so a relatively average timing that offers a good value if not the fastest speeds.

If you prefer something a little more eye-catching, this RGB-enabled RAM offers the same speeds but looks better doing it. Note that the heat-spreader looks a little taller too, so make sure this will fit below your CPU air cooler if you have one.

Finally, we've got some nice sticks of laptop-sized DDR4. This is a slower spec - 2666MHz - but still offers reasonable value. Note that we've linked to the 16GB stick above, but two 8GB sticks are also available - and a better choice if you have two free slots, as dual-channel RAM is significantly faster than running RAM in single-channel mode.

Watch on YouTube

This one is pretty cut and dried, but that's RAM for you I guess! I hope it was helpful nonetheless, and stay tuned for more deals in the future.

Tagged With

About the Author

Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More Deals

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch