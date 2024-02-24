Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown is getting "free content and modes" in updates soon

Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown, Ubisoft's highly polished prototypical Metroidvania, was released last month and instantly earned its place on our list of the best of the genre. Now Ubisoft Montpellier say they're planning free updates to add extra content and modes, with the first to arrive soon.

After thanking people for playing the game, game director Mounir Radi said in the short video posted to social media that he was "pleased to let you know that we are far from being done" with the game.

"We've got some cool plans for the coming months. These plans include free updates, adding more content and modes. Modes for you to challenge, explore and enjoy. Our first free update is coming soon."

In the meantime, Radi encouraged players to train with Artaban, one of The Lost Crown's characters who offers combat tutorials and challenges, and maybe to try completing the game in Immortal mode. 'Immortal' is The Lost Crown's hardest difficulty level. "These skills could come in very handy," Radi said.

I'm thrilled at the idea of more modes and content coming to The Lost Crown, a game I completed earlier this month and thoroughly enjoyed. I am less enthused by that additional content being even harder. The Lost Crown already kicked my butt in several places as I tried to overcome its bosses, and though I reached its story's end, there are already harder challenges and collectibles I could carry on with if I was so inclined.

Katharine liked The Lost Crown as much as I did, if not more, awarding it a Bestest Best in her Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown review, and calling it "an outstanding reinvention of what a Prince Of Persia game can be, as well as a top notch platforming-led Metroid-like in its own right."