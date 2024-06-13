Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown is coming to Steam in August

Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown's first story DLC got a two-second trailer during Ubisoft Forward on Monday, confirming its name and its coming release this September. Here's a more specific release date that'll matter more to some of you: The Lost Crown itself will come to Steam on August 8th.

The Lost Crown has been exclusively available via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft's own launcher since its release back in January. Its pending arrival on Steam feels like it's happening faster than normal, perhaps because The Lost Crown is a critical darling that reportedly hasn't sold that well so far.

Time was, I'd happily play games wherever they were to be found, but the Steam Deck has changed that. Suddenly I too want all games to come to Steam quickly. The Lost Crown seems like it would be perfect on the handheld, too, so much so that I feel a small tinge of regret that I didn't wait and completed it earlier in the year.

Only a small tinge of regret however, because The Lost Crown truly deserves to be a critical darling. It's a platforming-heavy metroidvania with a substantial world to explore, some wonderful puzzle arenas to solve, and a series of escalating, bombastic boss fights that I could actually win. Katharine variously called it deep, challenging and intensely friendly in her Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown review, and she's not wrong. You'll find its Steam page here.