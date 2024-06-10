Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown's first story DLC, Mask Of Darkness, arrives in September

It's a good thing I'm a big fan of Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown, because it's only that underyling fandom that's making me write this post about the upcoming story DLC. The tease during this evening's Ubisoft Forward did nothing for me, other than confirm a name, Mask Of Darkness, and a release window in September.

The rest of the information in the trailer above focused on streamers reacting to the base game, and on free updates with additions that have already been released or that we already knew were coming. They're not insubstantial, they're just not news.

But I do really like The Lost Crown, which is probably my favourite game of 2024 so far. It's a great Prince Of Persia game, but also a great metroidvania in general, with tricky combat, a moveset that develops slowly over the course of the game, and some great puzzles and platforming challenges. If you don't believe me, read Katharine's Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown review for more.

I'm glad that more of the game is on the way, and not just extra challenges that require a level of skill I don't possess, but proper story DLC. I just wish they'd shown more of it. As not-E3 crimes go, leaving me wanting more isn't the worst - although Ubisoft were guilty of the same thing when it came to re-announcing the Prince Of Persia: Sands Of Time reboot.

