Razer's Basilisk X Hyperspeed and Hammerhead Wireless Earbuds are $49 at Sam's Club

Razer's bundles are a great way to get PC peripherals at a discounted price, and today a great one with a wireless mouse, wireless headset and case has appeared at Sam's Club in the US. The cost is $49.91, which is great considering the Basilisk X Hyperspeed mouse costs $45 and the Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds cost $55.

Note that if you order this online, you'll need to pay $8 shipping if you're not a Sam's Club Plus member, but you'll still end up well ahead compared to buying these three items separately!

If you're in the market for both a mouse and some in-ear headphones, this Razer combo is well-reviewed and the price definitely seems to be right. For now though, let's assume you're not convinced - let's take a look at each part of this bundle to see where the value lies.

First, the Basilisk X Hyperspeed. This is a wireless mouse, using Razer's low-latency 2.4GHz connection to ensure equal input lag to a wired mouse. The mouse is wide and comfortable, with a wing on the left side for your thumb to rest on, making it a great choice for marathon gaming sessions where comfort is key. Battery life is outstanding too, at up to 450 hours in Bluetooth mode or 285 hours in 2.4GHz mode. The optical sensor is a fifth-generation Razer design that should offer reliable tracking, even for fast flicks, as you'd expect from any modern sensor. RPS hasn't yet tested this model, to see if it's worth placing amongst the best gaming mice, but other outlets seem to regard this gaming rodent in high regard for what that's worth!

The Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds are also pretty impressive. They offer great latency of 60ms, thanks to their use of Bluetooth 5, and come with a convenient charging case that extends their use from four hours from the earbuds alone to 16 hours before both the case and the earbuds are exhausted and need recharging. They're designed for mobile use primarily, but of course you can use them with desktop and tablet PCs also as long as you have Bluetooth connectivity - something that's included on most PCs these days.

The bundle also includes the THS Case, which is installed onto the Hammerhead charging case to provide additional protection from drops and scratched - and a cooler look. Of course, this will also make the charging case a bit bulkier, but it's obstensibly worth $30 so it's worth mentioning here!

What do you think of this Razer Mobile Gear Bundle deal? Let us know in the comments below and we'll catch you on the next one!