Red Dead Redemption 2 DLSS update spurs a 45% performance boost at 4K

Overly graphical Deadwood fanfic Red Dead Redemption 2 has just received its DLSS update. Nvidia’s upscaling tech claims some big boosts for the demanding game, suggesting that every RTX card will be capable of 60fps at 1920x1080 on max settings. For pixel pushers, you’ll still need a more recent RTX 30 series card to get 60fps on max settings at 2560x1440 (and at least an RTX 3070 to do the same at 4K), but this is still great news by and large given how intensive it is on the PC performance front. I’m still waiting for the update that will wipe the long conversations with Dutch from the game, but that’s looking increasingly unlikely. He’s the worst.

It’s the most up-to-date version of DLSS, too: version 2.2.10.0, which means you'll get all the different Performance, Quality and Balanced modes you may have seen in other recent DLSS games. I did have a quick poke around Reddit to see how people are getting on, and there are reports of oversharpening and ghosting, and a few pop-up artefacts. The effects of reducing and boosting aren’t entirely unnoticeable on RDR2's glorious vistas. Though I’d probably take that if I could play Saint Denis at a steady 60fps.

Since DLSS is exclusive to Nvidia, you are bound by RTX gods if you want to use this, obviously. Alas, AMD graphics card owners will have to go back to the crying corner until someone else mods in FidelityFx Super Resolution like they did to GTA V, as there are no signs of it on your horizon just yet.

The new update is out now, and works on both single player and online, which is good as Red Dead Redemption 2 Online is my next multiplayer destination. I have been interested in forming a posse, but struggled with performance during my first playthrough. I finally get to spend my evenings admiring ducks and bounty hunting.