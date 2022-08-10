Red Dead Redemption 2 Fence locations: Where to sell stolen goods

Want to know all of the Fence locations in Red Dead Redemption 2? As you commit robberies in Red Dead Redemption 2, you'll collect a bunch of valuable items that you can sell for cash. However, you can't just sell stolen goods to any merchant. Instead, you'll need to track down a Fence - purveyors of stolen goods and illicit items.

In this guide, we'll break down all Fence locations in Red Dead Redemption 2, so that you can sell stolen goods and earn some extra cash.

How do I unlock Fences?

Once you’ve completed the mission “Pouring Forth Oil” in Chapter 2 of the campaign, you’ll be lead to a Fence near Emerald Ranch.

The Fence will be marked on your map, so it’s a case of approaching them and browsing their wares. When you’re done shopping or flogging your stolen goods, you’ll be able to find other Fences dotted across Red Dead Redemption 2’s expansive map.

All Fence locations in Red Dead Redemption 2

Here’s where you can find all the Fences in Red Dead Redemption 2:

Fence 1 : Eastern side of Van Horn Trading Post.

: Eastern side of Van Horn Trading Post. Fence 2 : The North side of Rhodes. Follow the path directly North from the main town centre and you’ll spot the marker on the map.

: The North side of Rhodes. Follow the path directly North from the main town centre and you’ll spot the marker on the map. Fence 3 : Located on the South side of Emerald Ranch. This Fence is the only one who will purchase your stolen horse wagons.

: Located on the South side of Emerald Ranch. This Fence is the only one who will purchase your stolen horse wagons. Fence 4: Eastern edge of Saint Denis, right on the “S” in “Denis” if you’re looking at the main map.

Video by MJA

To see all their locations on the map easily, bring up the world map and press [Square] for PS4, or [X] on Xbox One and use the side buttons on the D-Pad to cycle through them.

