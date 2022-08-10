Looking for special hat locations in Red Dead Redemption 2? Arthur Morgan can stroll into any store and buy a variety of hats, but there are some true beauties hidden around the world of Red Dead Redemption 2. If you want to be the height of fashion in the Wild West, you'll want to hunt down all of the secret hat locations. These aren't your regular old hats, either. You can find everything from viking helmets to to a miner's headlamp. However, they tend to be hidden rather well, so it might prove difficult to collect them all. Fortunately, that's where we come in.

In this guide, we'll break down all of the special hats locations in Red Dead Redemption 2. There are over 30 to collect, so follow this guide to learn where to find every special hat.

Big thanks goes to all the Youtubers we've featured in this article: xGarbett, RobbinRams, Baylen Latona, Lunar Gaming, Muky, Enzyme77 and Fuzzy Bearbarian.

Below we’ve listed all the special hats and where to find them:

All Found/Stolen Hats in Red Dead Redemption 2

Below, we'll walk you through how to find each and every special hat in Red Dead Redemption 2. You'll be looking extra fancy in no time!

Tricorn Hat

This hat is located inside the shipwreck on Flat Iron Lake’s largest island. To get here, you’ll need to get hold of boat, so scan the shore until you stumble into one. You can also purchase one for your camp too.

Miner’s Hat

On a dead body deep inside Beryl’s Dream mine. Press the plunger at the entrance to blow the rocks away and crawl through the hole to enter this area. You will need a lantern to illuminate the cave, so make sure you equip it before going in.

Morion Helmet

At the very top of Mount Hagen you’ll bump into a frozen settler. The Morion Helmet can be collected from their corpse.

Nevada Hat

It’s behind the waterfall next to Window Rock. Be careful when making your way round to the centre of the waterfall.

Viking Helmet

It’s North of Annesburg inside a tomb near the Roanoke River. Head inside and you’ll find a Viking Helmet, Viking Hatchet and the Ancient Viking Comb (tucked behind some skulls which you can shoot).

Civil War Hat

Inside the civil war fort basement. Head into the fort and look for a way down a ladder into the basement. You will find both the hat and a Civil War Knife down here too.

Scarecrow Hat

On the head of scarecrow, southwest of Heartland Overflow. To obtain it, you’ll need to shoot the hat off, and likely alert the entire farmstead in the process. Get a mask on and you should have no trouble fleeing once you’ve nabbed it.

Scarecrow Derby Hat

On a scarecrow in the Braithwaite Manor’s cornfield.

Cattleman + Cutter + Rodeo Hat

You’ll find these hats on three NPCs on the small farm east of Flatneck Station.. They spawn seemingly at random and their hats are always different, so you’ll need a bit of luck on your side.

Conductor’s Hat

This one’s a bit of a mystery. It seems that you’ll need to attract the attention of a random conductor NPC when committing a crime. Steal their hat and you’ll add it to your collection.

Moonshine + Flop Hat

Make your way to Emerald Ranch in the Heartlands. There are two NPCs which will spawn during random hours of the day and wear these hats.

Wide Slouch + Panama + Jipijapa Panama Hat

Wide Slouch - On an NPC around the Ambarino area, southwest from Window Rock. Hunt down NPCs who are travelling down the from mountain.

Panama Fedora - Go inside the Rhodes post office during the afternoon and locate an NPC with the hat on.

Jipijapa Panama - There’s a farm northeast of Rhodes. Look for an NPC with glasses on during the afternoon.

Slouch Bucket + Bag + Worn Stovepipe + Roanoke Hat

Make your way to Butcher’s Creek in New Hanover and steal these hats from the swamp folk.

Homburg + Gaucho + Farmer’s Hat

All of these hats can be found in an around Strawberry. Particularly on stagecoach drivers near this area.

Crown Bucket + Western Homburg

These hats can be found on NPCs in and around Annesburg.

Gambler's Hat

Found on an NPC standing near a huge pit with coffins strewn nearby. He's on the south east side of Armadillo, by the schoolhouse.

Plantation Gambler + Boater Hat

Plantation Gambler - On one particular guard who patrols Braithwaite Manor.

Boater - In the post office at Rhodes. One particular NPC will have this hat on during the afternoon.

Sun Hat

Guards will be wearing this hat on Guarma (once you've hit Chapter V). It might take some freeroaming and persistence for it to drop, so be patient.

Bolero + Straw + Pinned Hat

All of these hats can be found on the Del Lobo NPCs in Fort Mercer. Head into the hideout, kill the gang members, check for hats. If they don't drop any, return later and repeat the process.

Military Mountie + Forage + Officer Hat

Military Mountie - Can be found during any mission where you're working for the Indian Reservation. It's a random drop, so keep an eye out for it whenever you're taking out enemies.

Military Forage - Once you've beaten the Epiloge, you'll find the Lemoyne Raiders have returned around Rhodes and they've also taken up residence at the Shady Belle hideout.This hat is a random drop from these Lemoyne Raider camps, so keep at it and eventually it'll drop.

Military Officer - Again, head to the Shady Belle hideout or hunt down Lemoyne Raiders around Rhodes. This hat is a random drop from these Lemoyne Raider camps, so keep at it and eventually it'll drop.

Classic Raccoon Mountain Hat

This hat can be found on a drunk named Jon who hangs around in the Valentine saloon beginning in Chapter 2. He only appears between 12PM and 6AM, so make sure you enter the saloon during this period.

You'll notice him going a big rant, so stand near him as his condition worsens. Eventually he'll take a swing at you, soak up the punch, then retaliate. You won't break the law this way! Once he's down, his hat should drop, so pick it up and don't search him as you'll be done for theft.

That wraps up our guide on where to find every special hat in Red Dead Redemption 2. If you want to earn even more style points, take a look at our Red Dead Redemption 2 mask locations guide. After completing every main story chapter, make sure to check out our Red Dead Redemption 2 grave locations and Red Dead Redemption 2 squirrel statues locations guides if you want to 100% the game.