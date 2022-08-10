Red Dead Redemption 2 chapters: How many chapters are there?

Want to know how many chapters there are in Red Dead Redemption 2? Red Dead Redemption 2 is a sprawling wild west behemoth with an incredibly long story. If you're wondering how far you are through the main story of Red Dead Redemption 2, we've got a full list of chapters. You can use this list to see how many chapters there are in Red Dead Redemption 2 and how many chapters you have left until you complete the game.

Below, you'll find our Red Dead Redemption 2 chapter list. Beware that the chapter list does contain mild spoilers for themes and locations in Red Dead Redemption 2. While there are no major spoilers below, it's worth noting that those who want to remain completely blind may want to turn away now.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Chapter List

Here's a full list of every chapter in Red Dead Redemption 2:

Chapter 1: Colter

Chapter 2: Horseshoe Overlook

Chapter 3: Clemens Point

Chapter 4: Shady Belle

Chapter 5: Guarma

Chapter 6: Beaver Hollow

Epilogue 1

Epilogue 2

There are six core chapters in Red Dead Redemption, along with two Epilogue sections to work through once you're done with the main thrust of the story. The Epilogue chapters are both quite large, so don't assume they're small extras after the main story that you can breeze through in an evening. If you're drawing towards the end of Chapter 6 and think that Red Dead Redemption 2 is about to draw to a close, expect to spend a while longer galloping around the wild west.

