Red Dead Redemption 2 Blackjack locations: Where to play Blackjack

Looking for Blackjack locations in Red Dead Redemption 2? Whether you're ticking off challenges or just looking to make some extra cash, Blackjack is an important part of Red Dead Redemption 2. However, it isn't always easy to find a Blackjack table. Red Dead 2's sprawling map is incredibly dense, so picking out a table of strangers playing cards in the corner can prove troublesome at times. Fortunately, that's where we come in.

In this guide, we'll show you various Blackjack locations in Red Dead Redemption 2, so that you can quickly jump into a gambling minigame and earn some money.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Blackjack locations

So without further ado, here’s where you can sit down for a game of Blackjack in Red Dead Redemption 2:

Rhodes: In the Saloon at the south end of town. Head in, go up the stairs and you’ll spot three gentlemen ready for a game.

In the Saloon at the south end of town. Head in, go up the stairs and you’ll spot three gentlemen ready for a game. Blackwater: In the Saloon right in the centre of town.

In the Saloon right in the centre of town. Van Horn Trading Post: In the Saloon right in the centre of town.

In the Saloon right in the centre of town. Camp: Sometimes minigames can show up in your camp, so keep an eye out for it.

Do be aware that tables in Saloons haven’t always got spots free for you to jump into a game. Sometimes you’ll have to wait for your turn. If this is the case, head to nearest hotel and stay the night. Passing time usually frees up a spot.

This video by Maka91Productions is a great resource for tracking it down too, so make sure you give it a watch.

If you’re unfamiliar with how Blackjack works, here’s a very brief breakdown of the rules.

Your main goal is to earn a score as close to 21 as possible.

Players are dealt two cards and have four options: Hit, Stand, Double Down or Split.

Hit - Get another card.

Stand -End your turn without taking a card.

Double Down -If you have 2 cards, double the value of your bet and get 1 more card.

Split - If your first 2 cards have the same value, separate your cards into 2 hands. These will be played independently and will have an equal value to your first bet.

At the end of each turn, the dealer will reveal his hidden card, score his hand and then reveal everyone else's hidden cards. He hits if the score is less than 17. If it’s more than 17, the dealer stands. Score closer to 21 than the dealer and you’ll win.

The dealer’s also capable of going bust, which will grant you the win. If you tie with the dealer then the hand is a “push”. This means that all your chips are returned to you.

Here's a great video which explains how to actually make more money by playing Blackjack in Red Dead Redemption 2:

That wraps up our guide on where to play Blackjack in Red Dead Redemption 2. If you want to look stylish while doing a spot of gambling, check out our Red Dead Redemption 2 secret hat locations guide. When you're ready to stop gambling and pay respects to your fallen allies instead, take a look at our Red Dead Redemption 2 grave locations guide.