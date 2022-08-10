Red Dead Redemption 2 cheat codes: How to unlock and use cheat codes

Looking for a full list of Red Dead Redemption 2 cheat codes? Red Dead Redemption 2 has many cheat codes that you can activate, as you'd expect from an open-world Rockstar game. To get cheat codes in Red Dead Redemption 2, you must buy newspapers in Valentine, Strawberry, and Rhodes. This will allow you to read the cheat code phrases, which you can then input into a cheat section in the pause menu.

Below, you'll find a full list of all Red Dead Redemption 2 cheat codes and their requirements, as some are only accessible after certain milestones. We'll also explain how to input cheat codes, in case you're struggling to find the hidden cheat menu.

All Red Dead Redemption 2 cheat codes

Cheat Code Description How to unlock A fool on command Always stay drunk No requirements Abundance is the dullest desire Unlimited ammunition for all weapons Unlocked by purchasing the New Hanover Gazette No.27 in Valentine or the Blackwater Ledger No.62. This becomes possible after unlocking Horseshoe Overlook in Chapter 2. A simple life, a beautiful death Spawns a loadout of basic weapons. No requirements Balance. All is balance Make Honor meter neutral No requirements Be greedy only for foresight Gain infinite dead eye No requirements Better than my dog Activating will allow your Horse to find you no matter how far away No requirements Death is silence Spawns Machete, Throwing Knives, Poison Knives, Tomahawks and Homing Tomahawks. No requirements Eat of knowledge Unlock all recipes No requirements Greed is American Virtue Grants instant access to the Bolt-action Rifle, Mauser Pistol, Pump Action Shotgun, and Semi-Automatic Pistol No requirements History is written by fools Spawns the Double-Action Revolver, Double-Barrel Shotgun, and Schofield Revolver. No requirements Greed is now a virtue Gain $500 No requirements Guide me better Upgrade your Deadeye skill to Level 1. No requirements Make me better Upgrade your Deadeye skill to Level 2. No requirements I shall be better Upgrade your Deadeye skill to Level 3. No requirements I still seek more Upgrade your Deadeye skill to Level 4. No requirements I seek and I find Upgrade your Deadeye skill to Level 5. No requirements Keep your dreams simple Spawn a wagon, along with another horse. No requirements Keep your dreams light Spawn a horse and a cart. No requirements My kingdom is a horse Raise horse bond. No requirements Run! Run! Run! Spawn a racehorse. No requirements Seek all the bounty of this place Increase your health, stamina, and dead eye. No requirements Share Unlock all camp upgrades. No requirements The best of the old ways Create a stagecoach. Unlocked by purchasing the Blackwater Ledger No.68 after the mission Dear Uncle Tacitus in Chapter 5. The lucky be strong evermore Infinite stamina for your horse. Unlocked by purchasing the Blackwater Ledger No.68 after the mission Dear Uncle Tacitus in Chapter 5. Vanity. All is vanity Unlock all outfits. No requirements Virtue unearned is not the virtue Increase honor to maximum. Unlocked by purchasing the Blackwater Ledger No.67 after the mission Banking, The Old American Art in Chapter 5. Would you be happier as a clown? Create a circus wagon. Unlocked by purchasing the Blackwater Ledger No.73 during Epilogue Part 2. You flourish before you die Restores all health, stamina and Dead Eye energy to full. No requirements You are a beast built for war Spawn a warhorse. Unlocked by purchasing the Blackwater Ledger No.72 during Epilogue Part 1 You long for sight and see nothing Reveal the entire map. Unlocked by purchasing the Blackwater Ledger No.66 or New Hanover Gazette No.31 after the mission Blood Feuds, Ancient and Modern in Chapter 3. You seek more than the world offers Refill and fortify Health, Stamina and Dead Eye Bars. Unlocked by purchasing the New Hanover Gazette No.36 after completing The King’s Son mission in Chapter 6. You revel in your disgrace, I see Lower honor. No requirements You want everyone to go away Remove bounties and lockdowns. No requirements You want more than you have Spawn a superior horse. No requirements You want something new Spawn a random horse. No requirements You want punishment Raise current wanted rating. No requirements You want freedom Lower current wanted rating. No requirements

How to input cheat codes in Red Dead Redemption 2

To enter cheat codes, here's what you'll need to do:

Video by Dat Saintsfan

Pause the game.

Press Triangle if you're on PS4, or Y if you're on Xbox One.

You will then enter a page filled with cheat codes. All of them will be unknown if you have never visited this page before.

Press Triangle or Y and you'll bring up the keyboard. Input one of the cheat codes in the table above and you'll unlock the corresponding cheat.

You can then choose to toggle this cheat on or off. Thankfully, you don't have to re-enter them everytime if you want to activate them anymore!

Remember - activating a cheat code will bar you from saving the game or progressing through the story.

That wraps up our Red Dead Redemption 2 cheat codes guide. If you want to find more wild west shenanigans, check out our guides on how to find a vampire in Red Dead Redemption 2 and how to find the night folk in Red Dead Redemption 2. To look stylish while enjoying this list of cheat codes, take a look at our Red Dead Redemption 2 hat locations and Red Dead Redemption 2 mask locations guides.