Red Dead Redemption 2 cheat codes: How to unlock and use cheat codes

A full list of all the cheat codes in Red Dead Redemption 2
Ed Thorn
Guide by Ed Thorn
Published on
Looking for a full list of Red Dead Redemption 2 cheat codes? Red Dead Redemption 2 has many cheat codes that you can activate, as you'd expect from an open-world Rockstar game. To get cheat codes in Red Dead Redemption 2, you must buy newspapers in Valentine, Strawberry, and Rhodes. This will allow you to read the cheat code phrases, which you can then input into a cheat section in the pause menu.

Below, you'll find a full list of all Red Dead Redemption 2 cheat codes and their requirements, as some are only accessible after certain milestones. We'll also explain how to input cheat codes, in case you're struggling to find the hidden cheat menu.

All Red Dead Redemption 2 cheat codes

Cheat CodeDescriptionHow to unlock
A fool on commandAlways stay drunkNo requirements
Abundance is the dullest desireUnlimited ammunition for all weaponsUnlocked by purchasing the New Hanover Gazette No.27 in Valentine or the Blackwater Ledger No.62. This becomes possible after unlocking Horseshoe Overlook in Chapter 2.
A simple life, a beautiful deathSpawns a loadout of basic weapons.No requirements
Balance. All is balanceMake Honor meter neutralNo requirements
Be greedy only for foresightGain infinite dead eyeNo requirements
Better than my dogActivating will allow your Horse to find you no matter how far awayNo requirements
Death is silenceSpawns Machete, Throwing Knives, Poison Knives, Tomahawks and Homing Tomahawks.No requirements
Eat of knowledgeUnlock all recipesNo requirements
Greed is American VirtueGrants instant access to the Bolt-action Rifle, Mauser Pistol, Pump Action Shotgun, and Semi-Automatic PistolNo requirements
History is written by foolsSpawns the Double-Action Revolver, Double-Barrel Shotgun, and Schofield Revolver.No requirements
Greed is now a virtueGain $500No requirements
Guide me betterUpgrade your Deadeye skill to Level 1.No requirements
Make me betterUpgrade your Deadeye skill to Level 2.No requirements
I shall be betterUpgrade your Deadeye skill to Level 3.No requirements
I still seek moreUpgrade your Deadeye skill to Level 4.No requirements
I seek and I findUpgrade your Deadeye skill to Level 5.No requirements
Keep your dreams simpleSpawn a wagon, along with another horse.No requirements
Keep your dreams lightSpawn a horse and a cart.No requirements
My kingdom is a horseRaise horse bond.No requirements
Run! Run! Run!Spawn a racehorse.No requirements
Seek all the bounty of this placeIncrease your health, stamina, and dead eye.No requirements
ShareUnlock all camp upgrades.No requirements
The best of the old waysCreate a stagecoach.Unlocked by purchasing the Blackwater Ledger No.68 after the mission Dear Uncle Tacitus in Chapter 5.
The lucky be strong evermoreInfinite stamina for your horse.Unlocked by purchasing the Blackwater Ledger No.68 after the mission Dear Uncle Tacitus in Chapter 5.
Vanity. All is vanityUnlock all outfits.No requirements
Virtue unearned is not the virtueIncrease honor to maximum.Unlocked by purchasing the Blackwater Ledger No.67 after the mission Banking, The Old American Art in Chapter 5.
Would you be happier as a clown?Create a circus wagon.Unlocked by purchasing the Blackwater Ledger No.73 during Epilogue Part 2.
You flourish before you dieRestores all health, stamina and Dead Eye energy to full.No requirements
You are a beast built for warSpawn a warhorse.Unlocked by purchasing the Blackwater Ledger No.72 during Epilogue Part 1
You long for sight and see nothingReveal the entire map.Unlocked by purchasing the Blackwater Ledger No.66 or New Hanover Gazette No.31 after the mission Blood Feuds, Ancient and Modern in Chapter 3.
You seek more than the world offersRefill and fortify Health, Stamina and Dead Eye Bars.Unlocked by purchasing the New Hanover Gazette No.36 after completing The King’s Son mission in Chapter 6.
You revel in your disgrace, I seeLower honor.No requirements
You want everyone to go awayRemove bounties and lockdowns.No requirements
You want more than you haveSpawn a superior horse.No requirements
You want something newSpawn a random horse.No requirements
You want punishmentRaise current wanted rating.No requirements
You want freedomLower current wanted rating.No requirements

How to input cheat codes in Red Dead Redemption 2

To enter cheat codes, here's what you'll need to do:

  • Pause the game.
  • Press Triangle if you're on PS4, or Y if you're on Xbox One.
  • You will then enter a page filled with cheat codes. All of them will be unknown if you have never visited this page before.
  • Press Triangle or Y and you'll bring up the keyboard. Input one of the cheat codes in the table above and you'll unlock the corresponding cheat.
  • You can then choose to toggle this cheat on or off. Thankfully, you don't have to re-enter them everytime if you want to activate them anymore!
  • Remember - activating a cheat code will bar you from saving the game or progressing through the story.

That wraps up our Red Dead Redemption 2 cheat codes guide. If you want to find more wild west shenanigans, check out our guides on how to find a vampire in Red Dead Redemption 2 and how to find the night folk in Red Dead Redemption 2. To look stylish while enjoying this list of cheat codes, take a look at our Red Dead Redemption 2 hat locations and Red Dead Redemption 2 mask locations guides.

