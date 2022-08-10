If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Red Dead Redemption 2 camp needs: How to raise camp morale

Everything you need to know about keeping your camp stocked up in Red Dead Redemption 2
Ed Thorn
Guide by Ed Thorn
Published on
Red Dead Redemption 2 screenshot showing Dutch smoking a cigarette in the opening of a tent.

Want to learn more about camp needs in Red Dead Redemption 2? While you roam around the open world in Red Dead Redemption 2, there are plenty of gang members back at camp. People living at your camp have needs, and it's your job to maintain them. This means you'll need to keep the camp stocked with food, medicine, and other supplies to make your fellow gang members happy.

In this guide, we'll explain everything you need to know about camp needs in Red Dead Redemption 2, so that you can learn how to keep your gang members happy.

Watch on YouTube

Red Dead Redemption 2 camp needs overview

In Red Dead Redemption 2, your camp needs food, ammunition and medicine to stay happy.

There are a total of three supply level that indicate whether the gang has enough of a specific item or not. They’ll cycle between three different colours depending on if stocks are low or abundant.

  • Gold: There is an abundance of items.
  • White: A good supply.
  • Red: Low supplies.

You’ll need to donate various supplies in order to keep the three main categories topped up, and in turn, keep everyone happy. Here’s how to do so:

  • Food/Provisions: Hunt animals and bring the carcasses back to Pearson.
  • Ammo/Weapons: Use the gang ledger* to donate money and restock ammo supplies.
  • Medicine: Again, donate money through the ledger to pay for medicine restocks.

*The ledger is unlocked once you've done your first debt collection mission "Money Lending and Other Sins". Once you've unlocked the ledger, it will appear right next to the camp donation box.

Red Dead Redemption 2 image showing Arthur Morgan riding a horse with an ally while staring towards the camera. He is holding a revolver.

There are many other activities you can participate in around camp that’ll boost morale and increase your honor rating, so it’s well worth getting involved in the stuff we’ve listed below:

  • Complete chores around camp (chopping wood, for example).
  • Complete item requests from gang members.
  • Craft Pearson’s camp decorations.
  • Purchase lodging upgrades.
  • Donate money and items to the tithing box.

If you've just unlocked the camp, have a good wander about and chat with as many of your fellow gang members as possible. It's important that you check out all of the features and soak up as much info as possible so you're not drastically overwhelmed by everything (like we were).

That wraps up our guide on Red Dead Redemption 2 camp needs. If you need to earn extra cash for your camp, check out our Red Dead Redemption 2 robbery guide. If you do decide to commit crimes, take a look at our Red Dead Redemption 2 mask locations guide to keep your honor rank high. If you just want to look good while helping out around camp, check out our Red Dead Redemption 2 hat locations guide.

Ed Thorn avatar

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

When Ed's not cracking thugs with bicycles in Yakuza, he's likely swinging a badminton racket in real life. Any genre goes, but he's very into shooters and likes a weighty gun, particularly if they have a chainsaw attached to them. Adores orange and mango squash, unsure about olives.

