Red Dead Redemption 2 camp needs: How to raise camp morale

Want to learn more about camp needs in Red Dead Redemption 2? While you roam around the open world in Red Dead Redemption 2, there are plenty of gang members back at camp. People living at your camp have needs, and it's your job to maintain them. This means you'll need to keep the camp stocked with food, medicine, and other supplies to make your fellow gang members happy.

In this guide, we'll explain everything you need to know about camp needs in Red Dead Redemption 2, so that you can learn how to keep your gang members happy.

Red Dead Redemption 2 camp needs overview

In Red Dead Redemption 2, your camp needs food, ammunition and medicine to stay happy.

There are a total of three supply level that indicate whether the gang has enough of a specific item or not. They’ll cycle between three different colours depending on if stocks are low or abundant.

Gold: There is an abundance of items.

There is an abundance of items. White: A good supply.

A good supply. Red: Low supplies.

You’ll need to donate various supplies in order to keep the three main categories topped up, and in turn, keep everyone happy. Here’s how to do so:

Food/Provisions: Hunt animals and bring the carcasses back to Pearson.

Hunt animals and bring the carcasses back to Pearson. Ammo/Weapons: Use the gang ledger* to donate money and restock ammo supplies.

Use the gang ledger* to donate money and restock ammo supplies. Medicine: Again, donate money through the ledger to pay for medicine restocks.

*The ledger is unlocked once you've done your first debt collection mission "Money Lending and Other Sins". Once you've unlocked the ledger, it will appear right next to the camp donation box.

There are many other activities you can participate in around camp that’ll boost morale and increase your honor rating, so it’s well worth getting involved in the stuff we’ve listed below:

Complete chores around camp (chopping wood, for example).

Complete item requests from gang members.

Craft Pearson’s camp decorations.

Purchase lodging upgrades.

Donate money and items to the tithing box.

If you've just unlocked the camp, have a good wander about and chat with as many of your fellow gang members as possible. It's important that you check out all of the features and soak up as much info as possible so you're not drastically overwhelmed by everything (like we were).

