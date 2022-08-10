Red Dead Redemption 2 mask locations: Where to get all masks

Looking for all of the mask locations in Red Dead Redemption 2? If you want to be the best bandit in Red Dead Redemption 2, you'll need to dress to impress. The most important part of any bandit's attire is the mask. Wearing a mask allows you to hide your face when commiting crimes. Forgetting to wear a mask while partaking in criminal activity will cause your honor to drop, so it's important to mask up before doing anything particularly evil. However, wearing the same old mask throughout the entire campaign certainly isn't stylish.

In this guide, we'll show you where to find all of the masks locations in Red Dead Redemption 2. We've also got some tips and important things to note while using a mask to avoid the law in Red Dead Redemption 2, so make sure to keep reading so that you don't wind up dead in a ditch for your crimes.

Where to find and buy all masks

There are five masks in total which you can buy from fences dotted around the game world:

Executioner Hood

Canvas Sack Hood

Metal Skull Mask

Psycho Mask

Cloth Mask

However, there are a total of four rare masks hidden around the game world. To find them, you simply need to head to the locations we've listed below and grab them. There aren't any NPCs to battle or missions to complete, so the only thing which will take a while is travelling to each location.

Below, you'll find a list of all four hidden masks in Red Dead Redemption 2 and where to find them:

Pagan Mask : Worn by a ritual sacrifice, northwest of Owanjila.

: Worn by a ritual sacrifice, northwest of Owanjila. Pig Mask : Hanging off a chain outside a butcher’s shop in Butcher Creek, north of Van Horn Trading Post.

: Hanging off a chain outside a butcher’s shop in Butcher Creek, north of Van Horn Trading Post. Ram Skull Mask : It’s in Rathskeller Fork farm in New Austin, northeast Cholla Springs. It’s hanging in a nearby sheep pen.

: It’s in Rathskeller Fork farm in New Austin, northeast Cholla Springs. It’s hanging in a nearby sheep pen. Cat Skull Mask: In one of the sunken shacks in Lakay. Hanging above a wooden box.

For an in-depth walkthrough of where to find all of these rare masks, make sure you give MELOO's video a watch below. It's extremely useful and well worth watching while you're playing the game to find them more easily.

Video by MELOO

Things to note...

When you're wearing a mask, make sure you never wear one in front of a lawman as they'll see through your disguise straight away.

If you're committing a crime, make sure you wear a mask before entering the area, and ride off quickly once the deed has been done.

If a lawman spotted you wearing a mask, and you return later, everyone (including strangers) will recognise you. You'll need to change both horse and outfit if you want to return to an area in which you may have been seen.

