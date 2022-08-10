Red Dead Redemption 2 Talismans: How to craft every Talisman in Red Dead Redemption 2

Looking for information on every Talisman in Red Dead Redemption 2? Talismans grant lovely passive bonuses to your character in Red Dead Redemption 2. They're important upgrades that you should grab as you progress through the main story chapters, but be warned. Talismans are not always easy to obtain, as they often require rare crafting items and legendary hunting materials.

In this guide, we'll break down a full list of every Talisman in Red Dead Redemption 2. We'll then explain how to craft every Talisman, covering the materials that you'll need and where to get them.

Every Talisman in Red Dead Redemption 2

First of all, here's a list of each Talisman in the game, with an overview of the passive effect each one provides. After that we'll explain how to get each one:

Alligator Tooth Talisman : +10% Dead Eye

Bear Claw Talisman : +10% Health

Bison Horn Talisman : +10% Stamina

Boar Tusk Talisman : +10% Horse Health and Stamina

Eagle Talon Talisman : +5 seconds Eagle Eye

Raven Claw Talisman: -20% Weapon Deterioration

How to get Talismans in Red Dead Redemption 2

In order to acquire these items for your inventory, you'll need to first of all gather certain crafting materials, and then visit a Fence. At this point you'll be able to make the Talisman using their crafting menu.

A few things to note:

You need to be in at least Chapter 2 of the story to start finding the crafting materials you need.

Some of the crafting materials are associated with Stranger Missions which you'll encounter later on in the game.

Talismans can be crafted by visiting any Fence in the game. You don't need to track down a particular NPC to make a particular Talisman.

In the next section we've got step by step instructions for hunting down the materials you need to craft each Talisman.

How to craft the Alligator Tooth Talisman

Effect: +10% Dead Eye

Vintage Civil War Handcuffs - Complete Smoking and Other Hobbies. You will receive the handcuffs a couple of in-game days after submitting a complete card set.

- Complete Smoking and Other Hobbies. You will receive the handcuffs a couple of in-game days after submitting a complete card set. Legendary Animal Tooth - Kill the Legendary Alligator located straight south of the L in Lagras.

- Kill the Legendary Alligator located straight south of the L in Lagras. Gold Jointed Bracelet - Looted from dead bodies and can also be found by searching houses.

Here's a great video guide that will take you through the process of acquiring the Alligator Tooth Talisman!

How to craft the Bear Claw Talisman

Effect: +10% Health

Quartz Chunk - Complete a Test of Faith. Send the coordinates of one dinosaur bone back to the quest giver. You'll be mailed back the Quartz Chunk a couple of in-game days later.

- Complete a Test of Faith. Send the coordinates of one dinosaur bone back to the quest giver. You'll be mailed back the Quartz Chunk a couple of in-game days later. Legendary Bear Claw - Skin the Legendary Bear that can be found just above the second “I” in Grizzlies on your map.

- Skin the Legendary Bear that can be found just above the second “I” in Grizzlies on your map. Silver Chain Bracelet - Looted from dead bodies and also found in houses.

If you're struggling to track down the Quartz Chunk, the video we've embedded below will help you make light work of the challenge!

How to craft the Bison Horn Talisman

Effect: +10% Stamina

Abalone Shell Fragment - Search the houses in Rhodes until you find one.

- Search the houses in Rhodes until you find one. Legendary Bison Horn - Kill the Bison located at the north-eastern section of Lake Isabella.

- Kill the Bison located at the north-eastern section of Lake Isabella. Silver Earring - Looted from dead bodies and also found in houses.

Need more help getting the Bison Horn Talisman? Have a watch of the video below which explains how to get this item in your stash.

How to craft the Boar Tusk Talisman

Effect: +10% Horse Health and Stamina

Cobalt Petrified Wood - Head to the top left of Lake Isabella, enter the cave near the mountain and then open the box sitting on the wagon inside.

- Head to the top left of Lake Isabella, enter the cave near the mountain and then open the box sitting on the wagon inside. Legendary Boar Tusk - Kill the Legendary Boar located just above the first “A” in Bluewater Marsh on your map.

- Kill the Legendary Boar located just above the first “A” in Bluewater Marsh on your map. Gold Earring - Looted from dead bodies and also found in houses.

Here's a really handy video which provides a visual walkthrough for bagging the Boar Tusk Talisman. Give it a watch if you need more help finishing this one up!

How to craft the Eagle Talon Talisman

Effect: +5 Seconds Eagle Eye

This item can only be obtained by players who own either the Special or Ultimate Edition of the game. It cannot be crafted if you own any other version of the game.

Here's a vidoe guide to unlocking the Eagle Talon Talisman if you've picked up one of the fancier versions of Red Dead Redemption 2!

How to craft the Raven Talon Talisman

Effect: -20% Weapon Deterioration

Old Brass Compass - Complete Geology for Beginners and then mail the rock carving coordinates to the quest giver. After a couple of days you'll receive a note. Read it, wait for time to advance a bit, then head to the quest icon location and get your reward.

Finally, here's a handy video which walks you through the process of getting hold of the Raven Talon Talisman.

That covers how to get every Talisman in Red Dead Redemption 2. If you want to be the height of fashion while collecting Talismans, take a look at our Red Dead Redemption 2 hat locations and Red Dead Redemption 2 mask locations guides. If you want to upgrade your weaponry and need some extra cash, you can commit a robbery, solve every treasure hunt, or complete challenges to earn rewards.