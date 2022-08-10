Red Dead Redemption 2 Gold Bar locations: Where to find Gold Bars

Want to know where to get Gold Bars in Red Dead Redemption 2? If you're strapped for cash in Red Dead Redemption 2, you've got options. You can partake in a bit of robbery, find a Blackjack location, or complete challenges to earn rewards, for example. However, those in need of a large cash injection will want to hunt down Gold Bars. In Red Dead Redemption 2, you can sell Gold Bars for $500 each, so they're essential if you want to fill your wallet. However, Gold Bars aren't easy to find, so you might need help tracking them down.

In this guide, we'll break down all Gold Bar locations in Red Dead Redemption 2. We'll also explain where to sell Gold Bars, as you'll need to track down a fence rather than using a standard merchant.

How to get Gold Bars in Red Dead Redemption 2

Here are all the ways you can get Gold Bars in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Story: Complete Chapter 2

We’re not going to spoil anything here, so just know that once you’ve completed chapter 2 of the main campaign, you’ll receive some Gold Bars. Check out our Red Dead Redemption 2 chapters guide to learn how many chapters there are total in the main campaign.

Sheriff’s Building: Horseshoe Overlook

Upon completion of the “Spines of America” story mission, head on over to the town of Limpany to the South of Horseshoe Overlook. Have a mooch around for the sheriff’s building and once you’re inside, look behind his desk. There should be a treasure chest sitting on the ground which contains one Gold Bar and a number of other items too.

Jack Hall Treasure Maps

Find all of Jack Hall’s Treasure Maps and you’ll be rewarded with 2 Gold Bars for your efforts. If you need help locating them all, then our All Treasure Map locations and solutions page has you covered!

Derailed Train: Cotorra Springs

There’s a derailed train carriage in the middle of a ravine that’s located just off the train track to the South of Cotorra Springs. Follow the train track leading East across Granite Pass until it intersects with another track that leads North out of Cotorra Springs. The derailed carriage is just to the south of this intersection.

For further clarity, here’s a really helpful video by Ninja Pups.

Complete Strange Statues Quest

Located East of Donner Falls and North East of Bacchus Station is a cave out in the wilderness. It’s home to 7 spooky statues surrounding a statue of an angel. Turns out this is a mini-puzzle that’ll reward you with 3 Gold Bars if you manage to figure it out - nice.

Here’s how to get it done:

Each statue is holding up a certain number of fingers.

With this in mind, press the buttons on the statues that have 2, 3, 5, and 7 fingers held up.

HarryNinetyFour’s produced a helpful video guide that shows you exactly what to do, so it’s well worth a watch if you’re still unsure how to go about this puzzle.

Catherine Braithwaite

Reach Chapter 4 in the story and you’ll be given the option to head back to the charred remains of Catherine Braithwaite’s manor, in search of her corpse.

Once you’ve discovered it, loot her body for an emerald brooch and look for a special box in the same room. Inside you’ll find one Gold Bar, sorry Catherine.

Where to sell Gold Bars in Red Dead Redemption 2

If you've got a big stash of Gold Bars ready to get peddled, then you'll need to find the right person to flog it to. Thankfully the Wild West is home to a few dodgy dealers who'll happily take the weight off your shoulders, and fill your pockets with cash instead.

These merchants are called Fences, and you can find them in a few places across Red Dead Redemption 2's enormous map. All you'll have to do is find them, talk to them, select the "sell" option and let go of all your Gold Bars.

To help you find fences, we've also put together a Red Dead Redemption 2 fence locations guide. Make sure to check it out if you're struggling to find a fence to sell your valuable Gold Bars.

That wraps up our guide on where to get Gold Bars in Red Dead Redemption 2. If you've suddenly found yourself with all of the money you could wish for, make sure to check out our guides on Red Dead Redemption 2 hat locations and Red Dead Redemption 2 mask locations to learn about some clothes that you can purchase with your hard-earned cash. If you want to 100% complete Red Dead Redemption 2, take a look at our grave locations and squirrel statue locations guides to complete the Paying Respects and It's Art achievements/trophies.