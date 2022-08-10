Red Dead Redemption 2 Squirrel Statue locations: Where to find every Squirrel Statue

Want to know where to find every Squirrel Statue in Red Dead Redemption 2? Red Dead Redemption 2 has plenty of activities to engage with outside of following the main story chapters. It's Art is an achievement/trophy that marks one such side activity, and it's a weird one that tasks you with hunting down a moving squirrel statue. However, you'll also need to complete a few other steps to unlock It's Art, making this a particularly tricky achievement/trophy to earn.

In this guide, we'll explain every step that you must complete to earn the It's Art achievement/trophy, including the fixed Squirrel Statue locations that pop up throughout the quest.

How to complete the It's Art trophy/achievement

Your first task is to complete a total of five Hunting Requests. To pick up a Hunting Request, interact with the appropriate poster in one of the post offices of a main town. As you complete one Hunting Request and hand it in, you'll receive another. To make life a little bit easier, it's recommended that you first of all craft the Legendary Buck Trinket which increases the chance of harvesting the pelt that you need in each hunt. After you've completed five Hunting Requests, you'll receive a request from Ms Hobbs. Speak to her and she'll give you something called a Squirrel Statue. Place the Squirrel Statue above the fireplace in Beecher's Hope. When 24 hours of in-game time have passed, you'll notice that the squirrel has vanished. Your task now is to track down the missing statue somewhere on the ranch, and place it back above the fire. Once you've repeated this process a total of five times, it will appear at the very top of Mount Shann. Travel there, collect the Squirrel Statue from the mountaintop and you'll automatically unlock It's Art!

This one gave us quite a headache to solve, but we were helped a great deal by making use of the video we've posted above. If you're struggling to work through the instructions, watch the whole thing as it explains things very clearly.

