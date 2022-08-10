Red Dead Redemption 2 Treasure Map locations and solutions

Want to know how to find and solve all Treasure Maps in Red Dead Redemption 2? As you work your way through all of the main story chapters in Red Dead Redemption 2, you'll uncover Treasure Maps that you can find and solve to earn shiny rewards. However, solving these Treasure Maps can prove to be a serious challenge.

In this guide, we'll break down how to start each treasure hunt in Red Dead Redemption 2 so that you can find the locations and solutions for each Treasure Map.

All Le Tresir Des Morts Treasure Map Locations and Solutions

These treasure maps are only available to those who pre-ordered the digital version or own the Special/Ultimate Edition of the game. This means it is not available to those who have purchased a physical copy of the game.

This map is found in the Saint Denis docks. It's hidden in an underground pasage connecting Cornwall Freight Station's yard to the harbor. Examine the wall next to the only wooden crate in the passageway. Final Treasure: The treasure is located in the Saint Denis cemetery. It's stashed inside the mausoleum with a stained-glass window, to the west of the central dome. Head inside and inspect the wall on your left. This will uncover a secret hole and grant you a whopping 5 gold bars.

All High Stakes Treasure Map Locations and Solutions

To gain access to High Stakes treasure maps, you'll need to complete the Chapter 3 mission "The New South". Once this mission is complete, a treasure hunter NPC will appear randomly on the map. Manage to capture and steal the map off him and you'll kickstart the treasure hunt.

Where to find the Treasure Hunter: There are multiple spawn points for the random stranger once you've completed the Chapter 3 mission "The New South". It seems that he'll appear along much of the land stretching between West Eliz and New Hanover.

The North Eastern area of Barrow Lagoon. Look at this location on your map and you'll notice a large rock formation in the North East side. The Treasure Map can be found hidden inside the centre of a makeshift log bridge at the very eastern tip of this rock formation. Treasure Map 3: Sandwiched right between Fort Wallace and Bacchus Station. Approach Bacchus Station from Fort Wallace and head towards clamber up a hillside until you reach the ravine bisecting the two locations. Turn to your left and there should be a path that runs along the cliff edge, follow it along, platform your way down, keep moving left and you'll reach a point where there's an overhang next to a dead end. Search the crack in the overhang for the final Treasure Map.

All Jack Hall Treasure Map Locations and Solutions

Where to find the Treasure Hunter: There’s a stranger overlooking the cliffside to the West of Latneck Station and North East of Bard’s Crossing. For further reference, he’s near the fork in the road which leads up to Caliban’s Seat.

Head to the West side of the road that runs along the top of Cotorra Springs. Move inwards towards the south a little so you’re not directly on the path, but running along the grass instead. Slowly loop around and keep an eye out for a curious formation of stacked stones. There’s one that’s got a particularly large, wide and flat rock resting on top (if in doubt, check them all). Simply circle it and you’ll spot a small opening where the treasure can be found. Treasure Map 3 Location: Essentially right in the middle of O’Creagh’s Run, just above the “e” in “Creagh’s”. Swim over to the little island and you’ll notice it’s split by a little flat section, on the South side. There’s a loose rock here where the treasure is hiding.

All Poisonous Trail Treasure Map Locations and Solutions

Where to find Treasure Map 1: Head on over to the cabin at Cairn Lake to start the Treasure Hunt.

West of Van Horn Trading Post. It’s in the middle of a field with a strange, man-made stone formation that resembles an eye. Loot the “iris” to grab the treasure. Treasure Map 3 Location: North side of Elysian Pool. Head into the waterfall, follow the path inside and look down to your right as it starts getting darker. There will be a path leading downwards towards a tiny tunnel. Follow it all the way in, head left once you reach a platform edge, keep following the path down, into a pool of water and climb up the ledge. The treasure is stashed in a pile of rocks just here.

