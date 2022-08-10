Red Dead Redemption 2 robbery: How to rob trains, houses, shops, stagecoaches, and banks

Want to know more about robberies in Red Dead Redemption 2? In Red Dead Redemption 2, cowboys tend to do bad things. There are a great many criminal activities you can partake in to embrace the bandits life, including a bunch of different forms of robbery. If robbery takes your fancy but you aren't sure where to start, that's where we come in.

In this guide, we'll explain every type of robbery in Red Dead Redemption 2 and show you how to rob a stagecoach, house, shop, trains, and banks.

How to rob a stagecoach

You can rob any coach you come across in the game, but you shouldn’t expect to reap many rewards until after you’ve completed “The Spines of America” mission in Chapter 2. From this point forward you can take any coach you’ve robbed and sell it to the wagon fence in Emerald Ranch for some tidy profit.

Once you’ve completed “Friends in Very Low Places” mission in Chapter 3, you’ll unlock six coach robbery missions.

These coach missions boil down to two steps:

Obtain a tip from a post office clerk. There are a total of two “discouraged workers” who will lead you to three missions each.

Open your satchel, read the corresponding note and this will reveal the coach’s location on your map.

It’s a good idea to approach coach drivers unarmed and call out to them. This way they’re likely to stop the coach and in some cases you can even mislead those on board.

If you’ve managed to stop the coach, it’s largely up to you on how to proceed. In most cases you’ll want to don a mask and eliminate everyone. Once you’ve done so, search for a lockbox or safe at the back. Then if you’ve got the option, ride the wagon back to the fence and sell it on.

In some of the stagecoach specific missions, not all drivers will stop when called out to and some passengers will flee with details of a hidden stash on board. With this in mind, approach each situation as you’d expect - dispatch everyone, or hogtie and interrogate those who run off.

How to rob a house

Almost every home robbery becomes available from the beginning of Chapter 2. Your main objective is to loot as many valuables as possible and recover a hidden stash.

Some camp members will take you on special home robbery missions, so in these cases, simply follow their lead. Other home robberies can arise dynamically when exploring the open world. You may get house location tip offs from strangers you’ve helped, or stumble across these locations naturally. When approaching a house you can rob, you may encounter a character or hear a heated discussion. If you’ve got the inkling the house is more substantial than most, then there’s likely some loot to be had.

Robbing a house can take a number of different forms, and some very unique ones which we won’t spoil here. In most cases, you’ll need to slink around while everyone’s asleep or distracted. While in others, you may need to dispose of threats or interrogate occupants to find those hidden lockboxes. Make sure to thoroughly search each home, as we’ve almost missed picking up brand new weapons or collectibles because we nearly forgot to check small rooms or climb up ladders.

How to rob a shop

Every shop can be robbed by whipping out your gun and holding the shopkeeper at gunpoint. Interact with them, and there will be an option to “rob” the store. Just remember to don your mask before doing so, and flee quickly once you’ve taken what you need. However, it’s worth chasing down shop storylines as they’ll have additional rewards for you to claim.

Here’s a list of all the stores with unique robbery missions, along with a brief tip on how to get them started as we don’t want to spoil the encounters for you:

Rhodes Gunsmith: Look to the right of the front entrance, there should be someone to interact with. You may even overhear a dodgy conversation going on. Hold up the owner and choose the unique dialogue option.

Look to the right of the front entrance, there should be someone to interact with. You may even overhear a dodgy conversation going on. Hold up the owner and choose the unique dialogue option. Saint Denis Gunsmith: There’s a security door at the far side of the store. Interact with it, hold up the shopkeeper and choose the unique dialogue option.

There’s a security door at the far side of the store. Interact with it, hold up the shopkeeper and choose the unique dialogue option. Strawberry General Store - Peek through the basement window. Hold up the shopkeeper and choose the unique dialogue option.

Valentine Doctor: Move round to the right of the store and you may notice some dodgy dealings. Knock on the door, hold up the shopkeeper and select the unique dialogue option.

How to rob a train

As with coaches, you’re able to rob trains once you’ve completed a specific early story mission. In this case it’s the “Pouring Forth Oil” story mission during Chapter 2.

Camp members will also take you on special train robberies as you progress through the game as well.

Here’s how you can rob a train:

You can board a train by racing alongside it on horseback and pressing [square] or [circle] to jump on.

You can loot the train while it’s still moving, but it’s best to stop it while it’s out in the middle of nowhere. To do this, head to the driver’s carriage at the front of the train and either dispatch the driver or threaten him into it.

Move through the carriages, steal valuables and beat or threaten passengers into giving up their goods too.

Freight trains tend to contain a few collectibles and a single chest. Passenger trains tend to feature more chests and have passengers which you can loot too.

It’s likely you will have to dispatch train guards and eliminate witnesses to avoid your crime being reported.

We would also recommend selecting and stopping trains which are out in the wilderness as opposed to those near large towns or cities. You’ll minimise witnesses this way.

When you’re done, make sure you flee the scene on horseback as quickly as possible!

How to rob a bank

Once you’ve reached a certain point in Chapter 4, Charles will task you with a bank robbery mission.*

*Only available to those who own the Special and Ultimate editions of the game.

Banks can also be found in most major towns and cities. To rob one you’ll need to threaten the teller and force them into opening the bank vault. You’ll then need to crack open each safe, either using dynamite or with your bare hands.

Dynamite is a quick, but very loud option that’ll attract attention. Cracking open a safe through traditional means takes time and will require a little stick rotation minigame to complete.

Once you’ve cracked the safe, make sure you take all the spoils and leg it out of town as quickly as possible.

That wraps up our guide on everything you can rob in Red Dead Redemption 2. If you'd rather protect the people, check out our guides on how to find the Night Folk and how to find the Vampire in Red Dead Redemption 2. These occult mysteries need solving if you want to stop nightmarish horrors from unfolding in the shadows. No matter what you do, make sure to do it in style by checking out our Red Dead Redemption 2 hat locations and Red Dead Redemption 2 mask locations guides.