How to play Saints Row in multiplayer co-op

Does Saints Row have multiplayer? The 2022 reboot of Saints Row may be taking the franchise back to its roots in some ways, but worry not, multiplayer modes are making a welcome return in the series' latest title. On this page we'll tell you everything you need to know about co-op multiplayer in Saints Row, including which platforms allow you to join friends in crossplay.

How does co-op work in Saints Row?

Co-op in Saints Row allows you and a buddy to team up for part or all of the game's campaign. You can't have more than two players in co-op mode together at the same time; however, you don't have to play the whole campaign with the same partner, or indeed with any partner at all if you choose to mix-and-match between solo and co-op play.

Progress carries over between single player and co-op campaigns, and this happens regardless of whether you're the host or the guest. Both players in the same game can explore the world independently, but if one player initiates a mission, the other player will be teleported to them so that they can complete it together. Which missions are available will be determined by the host's progress and regardless of the guest's.

All this means that it's quite possible for you to play a mission in a friend's game that's further along in the story than the point you've reached in your solo playthrough. But if this happens, you won't have to replay that mission when you reach it in your own save. This might make the story a little disjointed; but crucially, it allows you to seamlessly carry over any XP, items, collectables, and achievements you gain while being hosted in a friend's save back into your own.

Does Saints Row have PvP?

Multiplayer in Saints Row is co-operative in nature, so you won't be finding any dedicated PvP modes here. However, that's not to say you've got no options to torment your mate a little as you explore the city of Sant Ileso together. As you play and complete challenges, a "prank metre" will gradually fill up, allowing you to periodically transform your friend into an inanimate object for a period of time. It's a neat way to inject a little competition into proceedings without allowing for griefing, or indeed breaking the overall co-operative nature of multiplayer.

Does Saints Row have crossplay?

While Saints Row will be released on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4, crossplay will be limited to cross-gen play between consoles of the same make. In other words, PS5 owners can freely play with PS4 owners, and Xbox Series players may buddy up with Xbone players, but no crossing of the corporate lines is allowed.

For PC players, this likely means that crossplay won't be a possibility at all, although this hasn't technically been confirmed yet. I suppose there's an outside chance that you'll eventually be able to team up with your fellow Microsoft product owners on their various Xbox-es, but for now, no crossplay on PC seems like the likeliest outcome.

Now that you know all about multiplayer, be sure to stick with RPS because we've got plenty of other Saints Row guides in the works!