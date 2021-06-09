Save £100 on the superb SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC headset

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC remains one of the very best wired gaming headsets on the market, and today you can pick up this premium model at a big discount. Amazon are selling the Arctis Pro + GameDAC for just £150 today, down from a list price of £250. That's the best price we've seen in more than a year.

The reason Katharine was such a big fan of the Arctis Pro + GameDAC when she reviewed it back in 2018 came to two main reasons: supreme comfort and unparalleled sound quality.

The comfort is something we've come to expect from SteelSeries headsets, thanks to their airy fabric earcups and ski goggle style headband, but the sound here goes beyond anything else the company has produced so far. A lot of this is down to the 'GameDAC', a combination DAC/AMP and control pod that turns the already good 50mm drivers in the regular Arctis Pro into one of the best-sounding gaming headsets, with tight bass, accurate mids and excellent imaging.

You can adjust the headset's sound on the fly using the GameDAC's built-in equaliser and activate DTS surround sound at the touch of a button; there are more settings available in the SteelSeries GG app. The mic is also a strong point here, making your voice easy to understand and retracting out of the way when not in use.

So: an awesome headset that only recently fell out of the official RPS best gaming headset recommendations. At this price, it's an absolute steal, so do pick it up if you're after a great PC headset that also works great on PS4 and PS5!