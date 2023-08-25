Save $170 on this 28-inch 4K 144Hz monitor with HDMI 2.1 for PC and console gaming

Want one of the finest HDMI 2.1 monitors on the market for PC and console gaming? This 28-inch 4K 144Hz model from Gigabyte, the M28U, is down from $599.99 to $429.99 at Newegg following a price drop and a $20 rebate. Here's the link for ya:

So as I mentioned in the intro, this is one of the best gaming monitors on the market, and suits a mid-range to high-end gaming PC - or an Xbox Series X or PS5 console. I've been using another 4K 144Hz monitor for a while now, and I find it exceedingly difficult to go back to other monitors - the 4K resolution means text is beautifully crisp and clear, with plenty of detail evident in games and videos too, while the 144Hz refresh rate is enough for competitive shooters and other fast-paced action. With the advent of DLSS 3 and FSR 3 upscaling and frame generation technologies on the latest Nvidia and AMD graphics cards, this resolution and refresh rate combo is one that you can actually expect to make full use of too.

The M28U also works well for colour-sensitive content creation workloads like photo or video editing, thanks to its coverage of 100% of the sRGB and 94% of the DCI P3 colour spaces, with sufficient brightness for a DisplayHDR 400 certification.

Note that this monitor limited to 120Hz 4:2:0 over HDMI 2.1, the maximum refresh rate supported by the PS5 and Series X, but you can push up to 144Hz on PC using its DisplayPort 1.4 connection. Motion clarity is excellent too, with a rated 1ms GtG response time and FreeSync/G-Sync support to smooth out uneven frame-rates, eliminate tearing and reduce judder.

All in all, this is one of the best HDMI 2.1 monitors on the market and costs much less than Mini LED and OLED competitors - so do consider it if these technologies aren't quite in your budget.