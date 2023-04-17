Save £420 on the RX 6950 XT 16GB - in its premier Sapphire Nitro+ OC configuration

We recently covered the RX 6950 XT hitting a new low price point in the US in the wake of the RTX 4070's release - and thankfully UK buyers have an even better deal available.

The ultra-fancy Sapphire Nitro+ OC model of the RX 6950 XT is now selling for £630, making it just £30 more expensive than Nvidia's latest graphics cards - a great deal if you look at specs like rasterised performance (where 6950 XT is around 20% faster) and VRAM allocation (where 6950 XT has 16GB compared to 12GB on the 4070).

Of course, the RTX 4070 has its own advantages - namely better power efficiency (measured in frames per Joule), better RT performance and frame-rate boosting techniques exclusive to the Nvidia 40-series lineup (namely DLSS 3). Both cards therefore make sense to certain buyers, but the discounted RX 6950 XT makes a ton of sense for people that want that significantly better performance in non-RT games and higher VRAM limit which has been a key metric due to the bungled launches of recent AAA PC releases, most prominently the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

For my money, the RX 6950 XT is a better choice if you tend to prefer older games that don't support techniques like ray tracing and DLSS or if you do something like video editing that really benefits from maximising your available video memory. However, for more recent AAA releases, DLSS and RT are more common inclusions and there the Nvidia card can claw back more than enough performance to run faster than the RX 6950 XT.

Still though, now you know the score - so check out the link above and let me know what you think in the comments below!