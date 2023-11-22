Black Friday 2023

Save your money and data with the 1TB WD Blue SN570 this Black Friday

Boost your drive space at a discount.

The WD Blue SN570 SSD installed in a motherboard's M.2 slot.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun
Modern PC gaming is a constant battle for drive space, what with having to store huge games like Call of Duty: Warzone and similarly massive videos like my fail compilations in Call of Duty: Warzone. Hence, I'm always on the lookout for discounts on storage, and when it comes to reliable SSDs, you'll struggle to find a better balance of quality and price than WD's Blue SN570. That goes double when the best NVMe SSD for gaming is on sale, and right now you can get substantial savings on the 1TB SN570 this Black Friday.

It's tough to pick out anything specific to celebrate about the SN570, simply because it does everything so flipping well. It boasts lickety-split read and write speeds in a slim, functional form-factor, at a price that's reasonable even without a discount. As James mentions in his review, "this is a fast drive, not simply one that's fast for the price."

UK deals:

WD Blue SN570 1TB - £39.95 from Overclockers UK (was £53.99)

US deals:

WD Blue SN570 1TB - $59.99 from B&H Photo Video (was $129.99)

Speaking of price, you'll get the most money off the SN570 in the US, where B&H Photo Video has dropped it from $129.99 to $59.99. The UK discount is far more modest, with Overclockers offering just over 25% off at £39.95. In fairness though, the starting price was considerably lower in the UK.

Either way, that's a big chunk of money off a big chunk of storage. Stick one of these in your PC, and you'll never need to worry about downloading a bloated battle-royale game ever again.

For all our top picks of the Black Friday season, check out our guides to the best Black Friday PC gaming deals and the best Black Friday Steam Deck accessories deals. We'll be updating these with all the best-value offers on quality hardware, right up to the day itself on November 24th (and Cyber Monday on November 27th).

