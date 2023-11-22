Save your money and data with the 1TB WD Blue SN570 this Black Friday

Modern PC gaming is a constant battle for drive space, what with having to store huge games like Call of Duty: Warzone and similarly massive videos like my fail compilations in Call of Duty: Warzone. Hence, I'm always on the lookout for discounts on storage, and when it comes to reliable SSDs, you'll struggle to find a better balance of quality and price than WD's Blue SN570. That goes double when the best NVMe SSD for gaming is on sale, and right now you can get substantial savings on the 1TB SN570 this Black Friday.

It's tough to pick out anything specific to celebrate about the SN570, simply because it does everything so flipping well. It boasts lickety-split read and write speeds in a slim, functional form-factor, at a price that's reasonable even without a discount. As James mentions in his review, "this is a fast drive, not simply one that's fast for the price."

UK deals:

US deals:

Speaking of price, you'll get the most money off the SN570 in the US, where B&H Photo Video has dropped it from $129.99 to $59.99. The UK discount is far more modest, with Overclockers offering just over 25% off at £39.95. In fairness though, the starting price was considerably lower in the UK.

Either way, that's a big chunk of money off a big chunk of storage. Stick one of these in your PC, and you'll never need to worry about downloading a bloated battle-royale game ever again.