Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Building towns and bullying a snail
Admire these interesting and attractive indie games
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week's selection is a bit small because Twitter is throwing another technical wobbly and refusing to show the full weekend's posts, but the games are still good! Come enjoy town-building, a little snail, and a great deal of violence in this week's selection.
I'm quite curious about the scale and focus of city build-o-management sim Metropolis 1998 (coming to Steam), zoomed in enough to see individual rooms and pieces of furniture. Apparently citizens will follow individual needs to work, sleep, relax, eat, and so on, so I look forward to picking a favourite computer person to spy on.
Showing off Metropolis 1998 for #screenshotsaturday !— Yesbox Studios (@YesboxStudios) June 10, 2023
City builder + sandbox + individual agent simulation (soon)
Wishlist on Steam: https://t.co/a5VOGV7eo4#gamedev #indiedev #city pic.twitter.com/rTjZ6qNtaW
More building comes from the Townscaper-lookin' Monterona (coming to Steam), which also has your grandma tell you stories about the places you're building, and apparently lets you explore my town in first-person, which I'm well up for:
If you are wondering what happens if you jump off the edge - don't worry, you'll be fine!#gamedev #gamedesign #indiegame #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/p1FVYxccKn— Slava Korolev (@slava_dev) June 10, 2023
A cooperative survival game where 2-4 players must survive a demonic encounter by either escaping a mansion or evading the creature until dawn sounds kinda neat, but to have that happen when you came in as thieves on a heist? I really dig your premise, Dark Hours (coming to Steam):
Let's play a little game... 😱— Dark Hours 👻 Wishlist on Steam ⭐ (@DarkHoursGame) June 3, 2023
Will you be able to find where is the monster in this video?
Comment when you found it! 👀#ScreenshotSaturday #horrorgame #indiedev pic.twitter.com/OXnTJDDk7l
Dashing through violence in "roguelite action platformer" Stand-Alone (coming to Steam):
[The Essence of Action Games?]— STAND-ALONE (@lifuelgames) June 10, 2023
Boss battles are key in action games. Here's a video of our newly redesigned boss fight - it's thrilling and tons of fun😎😎😎#indiegames #gamedev #indiedev #pixelart #IndieGameDev #STAND_ALONE #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/TnTiNopDuO
I'm not sure why dungeon crawler Liberta: Rise Of Freedom (coming to Steam) focuses on a boring skeleton-stabbing animation in half this clip when the other half includes some of the most brutal person-set-on-fire special effects I've seen in a while:
...👀— Liberta: Rise of the Freedom (@LibertaROF) June 11, 2023
Wishlist now: https://t.co/xACFa2AD6G#wishlist #wishlistwednesday #screenshotsaturday #indiedev #games #liberta pic.twitter.com/MtCKEYqxnD
A cute look to deck-building roguelikelike tactical RPG Shuffle Tactics (coming to Steam):
We're improving our environments visuals, what would you add or modify? 👀#pixelart #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/RxHyvO956Y— Shuffle Tactics (@ClubSandwichInc) June 10, 2023
Dramatic violence in hack 'n' slash The Segment Twins (coming to Steam this week, a demo there now):
And another cool movement!#THESEGMENTTWINS #세그먼트트윈즈https://t.co/Irxt4AOZJC https://t.co/YhmMPfbZtl#screenshotsaturday #indiegame #IndieGameDev #gamedevelopment #인디게임 #インディーズゲーム pic.twitter.com/hnKdMnSKZ7— HEUNG (@coca0105) June 10, 2023
A fast enemy with powerful melee attacks can be terrifying in a first-person shooter, as Ghostware: Arena Of The Dead (in early access on Steam) demonstrates:
>be shooter game— whoa you made ghostware? so cool... (@Ghostware_) June 10, 2023
>hardest boss uses melee#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/lkMjqkHrQl
A sassy friend-shaped robot (inspired by a Looney Tunes cartoon) for immersive sim Spectra:
wanted to take a break from optimizing models today, so i made this sassy little robot- thoughts of using this guy as an enemy type? #gamedev #imsim #indiegame #screenshotsaturday #indiedev pic.twitter.com/mC0sZC42PD— Spectra: 1970s Immersive Sim (@Spectrathegame) June 11, 2023
A reluctance to drive forwards in Victory Heat Rally (coming to Steam):
Hope your Saturday is chill!❄️🧊#screenshotsaturday 🍧🏔️ pic.twitter.com/aEviKDTU4i— Victory Heat Rally (in development) 🏁 (@VHRgame) June 10, 2023
And let's close with this poor little snail in Peter Shorts:
Snail Peter (or "Peesnail") always has its guard up. It'll only attack after a successful block (or if you end up in tumble state!) #PeterShorts #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/sYnTxCWy5T— ondy (@ondydev) June 10, 2023
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?